Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF's Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the board members Hans Stråberg, Hock Goh, Geert Follens, Håkan Buskhe, Susanna Schneeberger, Rickard Gustafson, Beth Ferreira, Therese Friberg, Richard Nilsson and Niko Pakalén.

Hans Stråberg is proposed to be the Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 consists of Marcus Wallenberg, FAM, Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital, Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring and Anders Jonsson, Skandia, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors Hans Stråberg.

