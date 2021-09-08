GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF, this is to announce the representatives of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2022.

Representatives:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Anders Jonsson, Skandia

Joachim Spetz, Swedbank Robur Fonder

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting 2022 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2022, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com.

For further information, please contact:



PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication

Tel: 46 31-337 2517; Mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 46 31-337 2104; Mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/nomination-committee-of-ab-skf-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2022,c3411971

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3411971/1465853.pdf 20210908 Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2022 https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm-view-dji-0323,c2952273 Götaholm view DJI 0323

SOURCE SKF