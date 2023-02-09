Nomination Committee of AB Electrolux proposes re-election of board members

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux on March 29, the Nomination Committee has decided to propose the re-election of all board members. Staffan Bohman is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson as Board Members.

The Nomination Committee comprises Johan Forssell (Chairman), Investor AB, Carina Silberg, Alecta, Sussi Kvart, Handelsbanken Funds, and Tomas Risbecker, AMF Tjänstepension och Fonder. The committee also includes Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of the AB Electrolux Board.

