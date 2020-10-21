Nomination committee in Oncopeptides established

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), today announced that the composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 has been established. The Nomination Committee consists of the following persons who together represent approximately 34 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company, based on the shareholder information by the end of September;

Staffan Lindstrand , appointed by HealthCap VI L.P.

, appointed by HealthCap VI L.P. Patrik Sobocki, appointed by Stiftelsen Industrifonden

Ulrik Grönvall, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder

Per Wold-Olsen , the Chairman of the Board

According to the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee in Oncopeptides AB (publ), the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 shall be composed of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of September 30, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2021 and on Oncopeptides' website, www.oncopeptides.com.

Shareholders who wishes to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by sending an e-mail to info@oncopeptides.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to Oncopeptides AB (publ), Attn: Oncopeptides Nomination Committee, Luntmakargatan 46, SE-111 37 Stockholm, Sweden.

A proposal must reach the nomination committee no later than by April 7, 2021, to be included in the notice to attend and the agenda for the annual general meeting.

The information was submitted for publication at 08.30 CET on October 21, 2020.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a first in class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen (INN melphalan flufenamide) is in development as a new treatment for the hematological malignancy multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Based on the results from the HORIZON study Oncopeptides has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, for accelerated approval of melflufen in combination with dexamethasone for treatment of adult patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides' global Headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/nomination-committee-in-oncopeptides-established,c3219592

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3219592/1321647.pdf Press release - Nomination committee in Oncopeptides established

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB