Nomination Committee for Duni's AGM 2021 - Correction

MALMO, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Correction regarding incorrect reference in the press release. In the footnote it is incorrectly referred to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information concerning the composition of the Nomination Committee is not considered insider information and the reference to MAR has been removed.

Pursuant to a resolution adopted at Duni's Annual General Meeting in 2020, a Nomination Committee has been appointed prior to the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Duni hereby announces the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The following persons will serve on the Nomination Committee, which is charged with presenting proposals to the Annual General Meeting in 2021 regarding the composition of Duni's Board of Directors, etc.:

Mr Johan Andersson, Mellby Gård Investerings AB

Mr John Strömgren, Carnegie fonder

Mr Bernard R. Horn, Jr., Polaris Capital Management, LLC

Mr Thomas Gustafsson, Chairman of Duni AB

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held in Malmö on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to Duni's Nomination Committee can do so by sending an

e-mail addressed to valberedning@duni.com or by sending a letter addressed to Duni AB, Attention: Nomination Committee, Box 237, 201 22 Malmö, no later than 23 March 2021.

Duni AB (publ)

Box 237

201 22 Malmö, Sweden

Telephone: +46 40 10 62 00

www.duni.com

Registration no. 556536-7488

Additional information is provided by:

Mats Lindroth, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40 106200

E-Mail: mats.lindroth@duni.com

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni has some 2,400 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716. Duni.com



