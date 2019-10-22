Nomination Committee Established for Enea's Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) - The Chairman of the Board of Enea has in consultation with the largest shareholders established a nomination committee. The nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2020 includes Per Lindberg, Jan Dworsky (Swedbank Robur Fonder), Niklas Johansson (Handelsbanken Fonder), Henrik Söderberg (C WorldWide Asset Management) and Anders Lidbeck (Chairman of the Board, Enea AB). The nomination committee has selected Per Lindberg as its Chairman.

The task of the nomination committee is to propose the Chairman at the annual general meeting, Chairman and other members of the board as well as suggesting remuneration and other compensation for each of the board members. The nomination committee shall also propose auditors and remuneration of the auditors as well as a process for selecting the nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2021.

Shareholders who would like to present proposals for the nomination committee are welcome to submit these by email to ir@enea.com. Proposals must be received by January 15, 2020.

For more information contact:

Anders Lidbeck, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 8 507 140 00

Renée Johnson, Executive Assistant

Phone: +46 70 971 01 78

E-mail: renee.johnson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading supplier of innovative software components for telecommunications and cybersecurity. Focus areas are cloud-native, 5G-ready products for mobile core, network virtualization, and traffic intelligence. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

