Nomination committee at MAG Interactive AB (publ) for the Annual General Meeting 2023

Nomination committee appointed at MAG Interactive for the Annual General Meeting 2023.

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per April 30th the largest shareholders in MAG Interactive AB (publ) were CEO Daniel Hasselberg (through NMO Invest AB) and the following four parties were Kaj Nygren (through Playful Days AB), Avanza Pension, Didner & Gerge Fonder and Swedbank Robur Fonder.

The nomination committee for the MAG Interactive AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2023:

Joachim Spetz - representing Swedbank Robur Fonder

Henrik Sandell - representing Didner & Gerge Fonder

Kaj Nygren - representing NMO Invest AB and Playful Days AB

Johan Persson - representing himself, RSUV AB, Fredrik Stenh and Anders Larsson

Adjunct: Jonas Eriksson, Chairman of the board at MAG Interactive AB

The Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on the 18th of January 2023 in Stockholm.

Contact person at the nomination committee is Kaj Nygren, kaj@maginteractive.se

For additional information, please contact:

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)70-511 51 99 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

Tove Bengtsson / Marketing Communications Manager / +46 (0)72-220 73 22 / tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.se

