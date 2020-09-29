Nomination Committee appointed for AGM 2021 and Ingrid Bonde will not be standing for re-election

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a decision by the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee in Hoist Finance shall consist of four members. The members should be one representative of each of the three largest shareholders, together with the Chairman of the Hoist Finance Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as per 31 August 2020, and are:

Jan Andersson , Chairman, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds;

, Chairman, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Erik Selin , appointed by Erik Selin Fastigheter AB;

, appointed by Erik Selin Fastigheter AB; Per Arwidsson, appointed by Arwidsro; and

Ingrid Bonde , Chairman of the Board in Hoist Finance

The three shareholder representatives jointly represent approximately 29.9 per cent of the votes for all shares in Hoist Finance.

The Nomination Committee's duties in preparation for the Annual General Meeting 2021 consist of preparing the election of Chairman and other directors of the board, election of auditor, election of Chairman of the annual general meeting, matters regarding fees and questions in connection thereto.

The Chairman of the Board, Ingrid Bonde, has at the first Nomination Committee meeting informed the company that she will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2021.

"Hoist Finance has undergone a major transformation during my close to seven years on the Board, from an entrepreneurial company in rapid growth and expansion to a publicly listed company with an established and sustainable strategy. With its highly skilled and committed management team, Hoist Finance is ready for future development within digital, efficiency and customer-oriented solutions. It's time for me to hand over to someone who can continue to drive this agenda," said Ingrid Bonde.

Ingrid Bonde will remain as Chairman until the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at the following address valberedning@hoistfinance.com or by mail to Hoist Finance, Nomination Committee, Box 7848, 103 99 Stockholm, by 31 January 2021 at the latest.

