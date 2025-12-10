Nomentia Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Alexander von Schirmeister appointed as CEO, succeeding Jukka Sallinen; Rick Medlock continues as Chairman of the Board.

HELSINKI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, Europe's leading provider of treasury and cash management solutions, today announced a significant leadership transition. Alexander von Schirmeister will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Jukka Sallinen, who has successfully led the company through a period of strong growth and transformation.

Alexander brings extensive experience in scaling businesses internationally and driving operational excellence. In his most recent role as Managing Director at Xero, he led growth across the UK and emerging markets.

"I am delighted to join Nomentia as CEO at such an exciting time in the company's journey, and I sincerely thank Jukka for the incredible company he has built. Nomentia has established an exceptional reputation on their mission to support treasury and finance professionals across Europe, and I am passionate about continuing this momentum. I look forward to working alongside our talented team and our valued customers to further our purpose of freeing every business from financial surprises, while exploring new opportunities to expand the impact we make together."

"The Board is thrilled to welcome Alexander as Nomentia's next CEO and begin a new chapter of growth and industry leadership," said Rick Medlock, Chairman of the Board. "Alexander is a seasoned and decisive leader with a unique set of experiences and a proven track record of scaling businesses. He is the right leader to guide Nomentia's next phase of customer focus and financial growth."

Rick Medlock continued: "Jukka Sallinen has been a transformative leader for Nomentia. After 19 years with the business, and the company being well positioned to take the next step, we have agreed that now is the right time for a CEO transition. On behalf of the entire Board, we thank Jukka for his outstanding service to all Nomentia's stakeholders."

Jukka Sallinen, Outgoing CEO, ads: "It has been an incredible journey. Over the last five years as a CEO, we transformed Nomentia from a local specialist to a European innovator in the TMS space. We expanded into new markets both organically and through acquisitions, quadrupling our team, revenue, and profitability. While I'm stepping down from the CEO role, I look forward to continuing to support Nomentia in a non-executive capacity. I have been very privileged to lead such a fantastic team of 300 professionals and thus I have full confidence that the company is well-positioned for its next phase."

Nomentia remains dedicated to delivering smart payment, liquidity, and treasury solutions for treasury and finance professionals. With Alexander von Schirmeister at the helm, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and reinforce its position as a trusted partner for businesses across Europe.

