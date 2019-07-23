Noluma Certifies China's First-Ever Light-Protected Yogurt

Research shows that in as little as an hour, retail and other indoor lights such as fluorescents and LEDs can degrade vitamins and nutrients in milk, as well as its freshness, overall quality and taste. By working with Noluma to develop new, light protected packaging, Honest is setting a new benchmark for China's dairy industry by maximizing the flavor, nutritional benefits and shelf life for both consumers and Honest's retailer partners.

"Honest strives to source the highest quality ingredients, minimize additives and provide overall healthier dairy options to consumers," said Honest Dairy Founder Xia, Haitong. "Together with Noluma's light protected technology, we are now delivering the highest quality yogurt to Chinese consumers. When they see the Noluma™ logo, they'll know that they're buying a product that promises freshness, nutritional qualities, and improved taste, along with all the benefits of LGG probiotics."

The Noluma-certified, light-protected yogurt is now available for purchase at China-based ecommerce channels Tmall, JD.com and via Honest's Official WeChat account store.

"In a world where consumers increasingly expect more from the brands they trust, Noluma™ certification promises that the products they love maintain their quality over time," said Noluma President and CEO Divya Chopra. "Noluma is proud to partner with Honest to raise awareness in China around the impact of light exposure, and provide the market with technology-based solutions that can help FMCG companies build consumer trust and loyalty."

Noluma debuted state-of-the-art, patented technology in 2018 that measures and assesses packaging's ability to protect contents within from light degradation with more accuracy and efficiency than existing methods. Noluma scientists use a known marker ingredient in the contents of a test package, exposing it to intense light that replicates two weeks of exposure in just two hours. This testing allows manufacturers to better understand the vulnerabilities of their packaging and work with Noluma to design, and ultimately certify, packaging that offers total light block, protecting the content's nutrients, taste and efficacy, often while extending the shelf life.

Companies who work with Noluma to meet the gold standard for light protection can add the Noluma™ logo to their packaging, certifying that packaging achieves the best scientifically possible protection from light damage and ensuring that what's inside has the quality, freshness, nutritional elements, potency and sensory qualities promised to consumers.

