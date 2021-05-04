Nolato 2021 Annual General Meeting

TOREKOV, Sweden, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nolato today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) by postal vote in accordance with the temporary legislation on AGMs. The AGM approved all proposals made by the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

Dividend:

The AGM approved a dividend of SEK 16 per share. The record date is May 6, 2021. The dividend is expected to be disbursed by Euroclear on May 11, 2021.

The Board of Directors:

The AGM approved the re-election of Board members Fredrik Arp, Sven Boström-Svensson, Lovisa Hamrin, Åsa Hedin, Erik Lynge-Jorlén and Lars-Åke Rydh and the election of Tomas Blomquist as a new ordinary Board member until the next AGM. Jenny Sjödahl did not stand for re-election. Fredrik Arp was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors:

Registered auditing firm Ernst & Young AB was appointed auditor until the end of the 2022 AGM, with authorized public accountant Joakim Falck as principal auditor.

Discharge from liability:

The meeting discharged the members of the Board and the President and CEO from liability for the 2020 financial year.

Remuneration:

The AGM resolved to establish updated guidelines on setting the pay and other remuneration of Board members and members of company management, and also approved the remuneration report.

Share split:

To make trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm easier, the AGM approved a share split, whereby each share, irrespective of class, will be divided into 10 shares of the same class. The record date for the share split was set as May 14, 2021, although the Board was authorized to set a new record date if this proves to be necessary for administrative reasons.

Authorization of new share issue:

The AGM authorized the Board, for one or more occasions for the period until the end of the next AGM, to decide to issue new B class shares, although no more than 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company adjusted for the share split. It will be possible to issue such new shares with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, for a cash payment or through payment in kind or set-off. The purpose of the authorization is to allow the company greater financial flexibility and increase the Board's room for maneuver. In the event of deviation from shareholders' preferential rights, the purpose of the issue must be to raise capital in connection with corporate acquisitions, or to enable shares to be used as payment for such acquisitions. Should such deviation from shareholders' preferential rights occur, the issue must be implemented on market terms.

The full proposals for approval by the AGM are available on www.nolato.com/agm. There you will also find the President's recorded address to the AGM with English subtitles.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Arp, AGM Chairman, +46 708-207000, fredrik@arpsund.se

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.

www.nolato.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nolato/r/nolato-2021-annual-general-meeting,c3339751

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/966/3339751/1412281.pdf Nolato AGM 2021 release

SOURCE Nolato