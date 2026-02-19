Nokken Acquires Space of Mind, with plans to expand into Design-Led Wellness

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nokken today announces the acquisition of Space of Mind, a specialist Cabin company from Finland with an innovative modular cabin range, formally expanding the brand's offering into wellness-led ritual and recovery.

The Space of Mind range will be absorbed into the Nokken ecosystem, complementing Nokken's core cabin products and Softshell. The acquisition marks a strategic step in building a complete, design-led modular hospitality and retreat platform, where architecture, wellness, and ritual are designed as one.

Space of Mind is centred around Nordic craft, modern construction techniques, and a lightweight design which can also be flatpacked; allowing access to the most remote of locations. This design-led philosophy aligns closely with Nokken's values and long-term vision. Importantly, Space of Mind enters the group as a ready-to-deploy product range and natural extension to Nokken's offering, with well established use cases and a deep brand provenance with a sauna product designed and built in Finland.

Strategically, the acquisition strengthens Nokken's ability to serve a broader audience. Hospitality clients such as hotels, resorts, spas, and retreat destinations can now integrate high-quality, low-impact wellness infrastructure that enhances both guest experience and commercial return.

"Space of Mind's origins align deeply with Nokken's design-led approach to meaningful spaces." said Craig McDonald - Nokken CEO. "Their commitment to thoughtful design, sustainability, and wellbeing aligns closely with Nokken's vision of creating memorable experiences that harmonise with natural environments while deepening our capabilities in the wellness market."

"It's not just about where people sleep, but how they recover, reset, and spend time well. This acquisition helps complete that picture. Bringing Space of Mind into the group completes and strengthens our product offering. It's a fully developed, market-proven range that shares a clear design language with Nokken and Softshell, allowing it to integrate naturally into the wider ecosystem." James Van Tromp, Nokken Co-Founder.

About Nokken

Nokken is a global provider of sustainable, high-quality modular cabins designed for tourism, hospitality, and residential use. Known for its commitment to environmental stewardship and refined design, Nokken enables developers and destinations to deliver immersive experiences without compromising the landscape.

About Space of Mind

Space of Mind Oy is a Finnish cabin maker creating award-winning micro spaces that foster wellbeing, creativity, and relaxation. Crafted from eco-friendly materials with expert Nordic carpentry, Space of Mind cabins are available for private, hospitality, and spa-driven applications worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905099/Nokken_x_Space_of_Mind.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905098/Nokken_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Nokken Media Relations

press@nokken.com