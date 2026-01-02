nodeQ Positions telaQ™ as Leading Digital Twin Platform for Planning Quantum and Quantum-Safe Networks

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nodeQ, a provider of quantum networking software, today positioned telaQ™ as a leading digital twin platform for quantum and quantum-safe networks, enabling telecommunications operators and large enterprises to plan next-generation communications infrastructure.

telaQ provides a physics-accurate, protocol-level, and scalable digital representation of quantum, quantum-safe, and hybrid classical-quantum networks, enabling realistic modelling and emulation from initial pilots through to large-scale deployments. It allows operators to rigorously evaluate and improve architectural choices, cryptographic strategies, and protocol performance across post-quantum cryptography (PQC), quantum key distribution (QKD), and emerging quantum networking technologies, including entanglement distribution and quantum information transmission.

telaQ is available in two purpose-built versions:

telaQ Security , focused on the design and planning of quantum-safe networks, enabling operators to effectively implement PQC and QKD, while addressing security, performance, and deployability at scale.

, focused on the design and planning of quantum-safe networks, enabling operators to effectively implement PQC and QKD, while addressing security, performance, and deployability at scale. telaQ Computing, focused on the design and optimization of scalable quantum computing networks, supporting the interconnection of quantum processors, quantum data centers, and distributed quantum computing environments.

"Telecom operators and enterprises are making long-term architectural decisions in the face of rapidly evolving quantum technologies," said S. Pirandola at nodeQ. "telaQ represents the most advanced commercially deployed digital twin for planning quantum and quantum-safe networks, enabling organizations to de-risk both security and computing architectures before physical implementation."

telaQ is currently being used across the telecommunications sector to plan and de-risk next-generation network architectures, supporting use cases such as technology migration planning, resilience testing, and the evaluation of security and performance as networks evolve toward quantum-safe communications and future quantum computing infrastructures.

Unlike traditional network observability or cryptographic inventory tools, telaQ enables pre-deployment what-if analysis, network emulation, and performance optimization, providing operators with predictive insight into how new technologies will impact network behavior at scale.

telaQ is designed to support a broad range of organizations — including telecom operators, cloud and data-center network providers, critical-infrastructure operators, enterprises, and governments — as they prepare for the imminent transition to quantum-safe communications and the parallel emergence of scalable, networked quantum computing.

nodeQ's leadership in quantum networking is underpinned by deep technical expertise. The company's team has contributed to over 350 peer-reviewed publications across quantum communications, quantum networking, security, and distributed quantum computing, providing a strong scientific foundation for its commercial platforms. This research heritage informs the design and capabilities of telaQ, bridging advanced theory with real-world deployment needs. The team's impact on the scientific community and technological advancements has been recognized through awards, including the 2025 IET Achievement Medal in Quantum Technology awarded to S. Pirandola.

About nodeQ

nodeQ develops software that enables organizations to deploy and operate networks in the quantum era. Its flagship platform, telaQ™, delivers nodeQ's Quantum Digital Twin™ capability for planning quantum and quantum-safe networks, supporting the immediate need for secure communications as well as the next step toward distributed quantum computing. nodeQ is a multi-award-winning startup, recognized at the World Communication Awards 2025 and Connected Britain 2025.

Contacts

info@nodeq.io

Request a demo or a brochure at www.nodeq.io