Nobu Hospitality's Transformative Approach to Real Estate

Strategic Global Expansion Allows Guests to Dine, Stay and Live with Nobu Throughout the World

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its distinctive approach to luxury living and lifestyle-led real estate, Nobu Hospitality continues to redefine the branded residence space with an expanding global portfolio that combines purposeful design, world-class hospitality and a deep sense of community.

With 18 Nobu Residences across four continents, Nobu is charting an ambitious path toward global expansion. Since the announcement of its first residential project in 2017, Nobu has achieved remarkable milestones – demonstrating not only the power of its global identity but its ability to create vibrant communities that resonate with discerning residents seeking more than just a place to live.

Notable milestones include setting record pricing with the highest apartment sale prices in Abu Dhabi with penthouses at $37.5 million, and the swift three-month sell-out of Nobu Residences Toronto—achieved at what was then the city's highest average price point. These accomplishments, among others, firmly establish Nobu at the vanguard of a new era in luxury living.

Nobu Hospitality's residential global success is rooted in its strategic collaborations with world-class regional partners, including visionary developers such as Aldar Properties, RCD Hotels, Salboy, SODIC, Viet Capital Real Estate, Asset World Corporation, Breevast, Madison Group, Enevoria Group, among others.

Designed to offer a residential experience akin to that of a luxury hotel, Nobu Residences provide exclusive access to signature Nobu dining, private catering, room service, wellness programming and a dedicated experience team – a lifestyle that seamlessly integrates into the essence of modern real estate. Nobu's approach to residences is rooted in cultivating a sense of place among like-minded individuals, by delivering spaces that reflect the brand's Japanese minimalism and contemporary luxury. In this evolving landscape, brand loyalty plays a pivotal role in rent premiums and real estate sales as location, and Nobu is a pioneer in this shift.

"The essence of real estate goes beyond mere structures; it's fundamentally about creating a sense of community and connection. Our residences transcend traditional amenities. They embody a lifestyle rooted in the Nobu community , like-minded individuals, featuring exceptional food and dining options, all seamlessly integrated into the fabric of real estate." , said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "The Nobu brand has consistently showcased its brand power, community strength, lifestyle premium, and, most importantly, customer loyalty through historic sales of Nobu-branded real estate in record timeframes across multiple continents. We take pride in reshaping the standards of luxury living."

Developers and partners across the globe are increasingly drawn to the "Nobu effect", a proven combination of brand equity, lifestyle premium, and sales velocity. The Nobu name adds value but also creates loyal communities of residents who are drawn to the brand's unmistakable lifestyle, evident through historic cross-continent sales in record time.

"Nobu is currently focused on expanding within key global urban markets while also growing its portfolio of non-hotel branded residences to capture a broader segment of the luxury residential market," added Horwell. "A key advantage of these residences is their access to the same elevated food and beverage offerings, including private catering and in-residence dining – amenities that today's luxury buyers increasingly prioritize."

Through its pioneering approach to branded residences and impressive growth trajectory, Nobu Hospitality will continue to redefine luxury living on a global scale, combining signature lifestyle and design for an unparalleled residential experience.

