Nobu Hospitality Grows Partnership with RCD Hotels in North America

The introduction of these two destinations marks the fifth successful collaboration between Nobu Hospitality and RCD Hotels. The partnership commenced back in 2016 with the opening of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and has continued to flourish over the years with the introduction of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in 2019, Nobu Hotel Chicago in 2020, and the imminent arrival of Nobu Los Cabos Residences, 60 stunning units situated next to the hotel and overlooking the golf course, due for completion in 2023.

Nobu Hotel Punta Cana, scheduled to open in 2025, will offer 200 guest rooms and suites including 12 villas, a signature Nobu restaurant, meeting, and event spaces, and 50 Nobu residences. Located on the eastern coast of Dominican Republic , amidst the endless white sand beaches and lush tropical landscape, Punta Cana will expand the brand's footprint within the Caribbean region.

, amidst the endless white sand beaches and lush tropical landscape, will expand the brand's footprint within the region. Nobu Hotel Orlando, expected to open in 2025, is set in the heart of Orlando and just moments from world renowned theme parks and family entertainment attractions. The resort will feature 300 accommodations including eight stunning villas, a Nobu restaurant, and 50 stylish residences, and meeting and event space.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments, "The addition of these new mixed-use projects solidifies the mutual long-term investment that we have with RCD Hotels. Our ownership partners are critical in our development and it's important that we work with like-minded owners who share our philosophy and passion for creating the highest quality product and guest experience for our customers."

Mr. Roberto Chapur, President of RCD Hotels says, "We are pleased to continue our thriving partnership with Nobu Hospitality with the introduction of these exciting new destinations to our existing Nobu Hotels' portfolio in Mexico, Chicago, and Miami Beach. The expansion into the Caribbean, a region where RCD Hotels has seen much success, is a pivotal move for Nobu Hospitality and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this project."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQLBYBbNp6I

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality