NOBU HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NOBU HOTEL AND RESTAURANT NASHVILLE

Designed in collaboration with the esteemed architectural firm Foster + Partners, the new hotel will feature 120 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that seamlessly blend modern sophistication with Nobu's signature Japanese-inspired aesthetic. Guests will enjoy a Nobu restaurant on the lobby level, showcasing Chef Nobu's iconic dishes, alongside versatile meeting and event spaces suitable for both intimate gatherings and larger occasions. A stylish lobby café will offer a welcoming spot for casual meetings or light fare, while a state-of-the art fitness center and spa will provide a comprehensive wellness and relaxation experience. At the top of the hotel, a stunning infinity-edged rooftop pool will offer panoramic views of the Nashville skyline and surrounding countryside, serving as a social hub, complemented by curated food and beverage service for the ultimate rooftop retreat.

"We're excited to bring the Nobu lifestyle to Nashville's East Bank, a vibrant district ready for growth," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "After much anticipation and requests from our loyal Nobu customers, partnering with Oracle is a perfect match. Nashville's rich culture and culinary scene make it an ideal home for Nobu, and we can't wait to create a destination that embodies the city's spirit and our unique experience."

The Nobu Hotel Nashville will become a landmark addition to East Bank's waterfront area, seamlessly connected to the heart of the city. Located just minutes from downtown, the hotel's location offers easy access to the city's iconic sites such as Broadway's vibrant nightlife, the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium, Nissan Stadium - home of the Tennessee Titans - and the city's acclaimed dining scene.

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is a global luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper. With a foundation built on service, image, and reputation, the brand offers a full spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for exceptional projects across five continents.

