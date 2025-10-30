NOBU HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES FIRST NOBU LUXURY SERVICED RESIDENCES AND RESTAURANT IN KUWAIT

Blending Nobu's renowned sense of style, cuisine, and hospitality with the cultural richness of Kuwait, Nobu Residences Kuwait will offer residents and guests an unparalleled lifestyle experience and further positions Hessah Plaza as an ideal location for living, dining, shopping, and social experiences, and elevates Hessah District as a premier destination for luxury.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikha Bibi Nasser Al-Sabah, Chairperson of URC, said: "Our partnership with Nobu Hospitality demonstrates URC's ability to attract world-class international partners and highlights Kuwait's growing appeal as a premier destination for investors and visitors."

Al-Sabah added: "Our partnership with Dhaliliyah Engineering Consultants aims to attract leading and rapidly expanding global luxury hospitality brands, thereby reinforcing the State of Kuwait's position as a premier regional hub for innovation and excellence."

Her Royal Highness Dr. Nouf Bint Mohammed Bin Fahad Al Saud, founder of Dhaliliyah Company, commented on this partnership saying: "URC and Nobu are redefining Kuwait's real estate and hospitality landscape—anchoring Hessah District as a premier destination for exclusive living, fine dining, and cultural experiences "

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, said: "We are excited to introduce Nobu Residences and Restaurant Kuwait, Kuwait has always been an important market for us, and we are thrilled to bring the Nobu lifestyle here for the first time, which not only expands our footprint in the Middle East but also brings the Nobu lifestyle to a vibrant new market. We are honored to partner with URC, whose forward-thinking vision and commitment to innovative and sustainable developments make them an ideal collaborator for this landmark project. This milestone partnership reinforces URC's vision to deliver world-class developments and elevate Kuwait's profile as a regional hub for luxury living and hospitality."

