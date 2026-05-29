No. 1 on Amazon Germany: COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++ Tops the German Market

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As of May 28, 2026, Korean skincare brand COSRX reached the No.1 spot on Amazon in Germany as the bestselling beauty product – a milestone that reflects the growing appetite for COSRX and wider K-Beauty products in the market and outperforming both mass and heritage brands. This monumental achievement comes as the brand's previous No.1 success in the UK's Face Sunscreen category crossed over to Germany, evolving into an even bigger phenomenon that conquered the entire Beauty chart and firmly established COSRX's dominance across the European skincare landscape.

COSRX Ultra Light Invisible Sunscreen Ranks #1 spot on Amazon Germany as the bestselling beauty product

Demand for sun protection that delivers reliable coverage without leaving a white cast or greasy residue has never been higher. The COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50+ PA++++, available for just €16.99, meets that desire exactly – and as a result has claimed the No. 1 spot among the bestselling beauty products in Germany.

Move Over, Sunscreen: The Era of the Daily 'Sun Serum' Is Here

The formula is built on a 66.4% Aloe Leaf Water base, combined with Witch Hazel, a pairing specially formulated to support skin after exposure to light and heat. Together, these ingredients deliver deep hydration, a cooling and soothing effect, and protection against UV-induced pigmentation. The ultra-light, hydrating texture absorbs so quickly and feels so virtually weightless that it feels more like a "skincare serum" than a traditional sunscreen. Yet, despite its effortlessly light feel, it delivers uncompromised, high-level protection with a powerful SPF50+ PA++++ shield, providing broad-spectrum protection against UV rays. Blending seamlessly without leaving any white cast whatsoever, this suitable-for-all-tones formula has rapidly gained viral word-of-mouth popularity, proudly climbing to the No.1 spot in Amazon Germany's Beauty category.

Active Ingredients That Go Beyond Sun Protection

Alongside UV protection, COSRX incorporates a targeted blend of active skincare ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid replenishes sun-induced moisture loss

Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, protecting against premature skin ageing caused by UV exposure

Allantoin soothes and calms irritated skin

Niacinamide supports an even, balanced complexion

Adenosine smooths the appearance of fine lines – all while delivering SPF50+ PA++++ protection, the highest possible PA rating

Built for Daily Use and Beyond

The Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen is designed as an everyday sunscreen, light enough to sit seamlessly in a morning routine as the final step before makeup, or to be worn on its own year-round and throughout the summer months. The product has completed dermatological, eye irritation, and sensitive skin irritation testing, making it suitable even for sensitive skin. It is also free from artificial fragrances, and formulated without Oxybenzone and Octinoxate.

Product Facts

Product: COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF50+

Size: 50 ml

Sun Protection: SPF50+ PA++++

Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera Leaf Water (66.4%), Witch Hazel, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Allantoin, Niacinamide, Adenosine

Suitable for: All skin types and skin tones, including sensitive skin

Certifications: CPNP registered (EU), Sensitive skin irritation tested, dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, fungal acne-safe (based on SkinSort)

Available at: Amazon Germany

Price: €16.99 (€10.28 during the limited time deal until May 31st)

Experience the Germany's No. 1 sunscreen choice and explore the full COSRX range at the Official Amazon UK COSRX store. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

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