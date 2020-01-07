NNG: Direction of Automotive Development Strongly Influenced by Current Software Solutions

- CES in Las Vegas, USA, is one of the world's largest and most influential tech conferences and exhibitions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although CES is considered a consumer technology show, an increasing number of automotive solutions are introduced at the exhibition every year. The underlying reason for this is the unbroken development of the software industry having a powerful impact on a growing number of other sectors, including the automotive sector.

Just as there is no smartphone without iOS or Android, so to, the automotive software and on-board systems which provide the vehicle user experience (UX), play an increasingly important role in car making. The quality and aesthetics of infotainment and driver-assistance systems can be considered a distinct competitive advantage to every car brand. Car buyers expect their preferred vehicle to offer the same seamless experience provided by their smart device. This consumer demand is driving vehicle development.

Budapest-based automotive software supplier NNG, in its 15th year of business in 2020, is a regular exhibitor at CES, where it showcases its latest developments designed to offer progressive mobility solutions to the automotive industry. In addition to in-car technological and navigation solutions for offline and connected vehicles, NNG places special focus on vehicle cyber-security – as demonstrated by the company's developments exhibited in Las Vegas.

Many connect future motoring and transportation with electromobility, which may gain ground on a larger scale than self-driving cars. However, there is a factor that plays a key role in both areas: efficient navigation.

"Built-in navigation is one of the most substantial factors regarding the usability of an electric car," says Martin Pfeifle, Chief Technology Officer at NNG. "Navigation is crucial to cover long distances in an electric car, or to prevent the battery from running down unexpectedly.

The navigation system must have full knowledge of the car, its technical features, the driver's driving style, based on which it can calculate which charging point makes a reasonable choice. It may even book the selected timeslot for the car in the future."

Although vehicle cyber-security is still science fiction to many people, there are plenty of vehicles with internet connectivity on the road. New, fast, broadband (5G) mobile internet connections are being adopted by the industry, and without comprehensive cyber-security, vehicles will be as exposed to malicious cyber-attack as our personal computers.

"At NNG, we have been continuously testing the vulnerability of in-car software in order to prevent any unwanted event that may take over the control of the car," says Ziv Levi, CEO and founder of Arilou Technologies, member of the NNG Group. "The seamless operation of software will be especially important in helping electric cars spread widely."

Route calculation in a self-driving car in the future may get to a completely different level. The software in connected and communicating cars may optimize traffic by preventing large traffic jams, moreover, they may lead to a decrease in the number of accidents resulting from human error.

