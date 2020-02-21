NM Group Announce London Dates for Latest PLS-CADD™ Training Seminar

KNARESBOROUGH, England, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NM Group, in association with Power Line Systems (PLS), has announced their next European PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™ and TOWER™ training seminar. This certified training event will occur in central London, April 27th – May 01st.

The seminar will be led by renowned powerline expert and long-time PLS-CADD advocate Paul Richardson, (BEng. Hons, CEng, MICE). Over the five days, participants can expect to cover the fundamentals of the software suite through to more advanced concepts; including structure design, conductor sagging and plan and profile drawings.

As with the previous events the training includes a mixture of theory and hands-on exercises, ensuring the concepts can be fully understood and utilised. Find out more about the training seminar here.

About Powerline Systems

Power Line Systems was founded in 1984 to develop engineering software for the structural and geometric design of electric power lines. Since then PLS has become the world-wide leader in software for overhead transmission and distribution lines with its products PLS-CADD™, PLS-POLE™, and TOWER™. For more information, please contact PLS on the Web at www.powline.com.

About NM Group

NM Group is a specialist service provider of asset management, survey and mapping solutions to the power sector. Applying a range of remote sensing and geospatial technologies, the company offers a full range of services from data acquisition, engineering and analytics. More information at www.nmgroup.com

Contact:

Tim Hustwayte,

+44 (0)1423 206 399,

tim.hustwayte@nmgroup.com

