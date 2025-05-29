NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market worth $16.01 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market is expected to significantly increase in size from USD 5.18 billion in 2025 to USD 16.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Rising need to extract insights from unstructured clinical data, growing demand for automated medical documentation, increased use of AI in drug discovery, expansion of telehealth services, and the push for improved patient engagement and operational efficiency are driving NLP applications in healthcare and life sciences.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, NLP type, NLP technique, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), IQVIA (US), Oracle (US), Inovalon (US), Dolbey Systems (US), Averbis (Germany), SAS Institute (US), Solventum (US), Press Ganey (US), Ellipsis Health (US), Lexalytics (US), NVIDIA (US), GE Healthcare (US), Clinithink (US), HPE (US), Oncora Medical (US), Flatiron Health (US), Datavant (US), Edifecs (US), John Snow Labs (US), ITRex Group (US), KMS Healthcare (US), Appinventiv (India), Reveal HealthTech (US), Veritis (US), Optum (US), Health Catalyst (US), AMBOSS (Germany), Maruti Techlabs (India), DeepScribe (US), ForeSee Medical (US), Gnani.ai (India), Notable Health (US), Biofourmis (US), Suki AI (US), Wave Health Technologies (US), Corti (Denmark), CloudMex (US), Emtelligent (Canada), Enlitic (US), Deep 6 AI (US)

Clinical operations & decision support will register the largest market share during the forecast period

The clinical operations and decision support application of NLP in healthcare and life sciences is expected to hold the largest market share due to its critical role in improving clinical efficiency, reducing physician workload, and enhancing patient outcomes. NLP enables real-time analysis of vast unstructured clinical data, supporting faster and more accurate decision-making. Additionally, the growing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), the need for evidence-based care, and the integration of AI into clinical workflows further drive its widespread implementation.

Natural language understanding type is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Natural language understanding (NLU) is projected to witness the fastest growth in the NLP healthcare and life sciences market due to its advanced capability to interpret and derive meaning from complex medical language. The surge in unstructured clinical data, such as physician notes and pathology reports, fuels demand for NLU to enhance diagnostics, clinical documentation, and decision-making. Additionally, its role in powering conversational AI tools and enabling more accurate patient engagement solutions supports its rapid adoption across the sector.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of leading NLP and AI technology providers, and high investment in digital health initiatives. The region's early adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), favorable regulatory environment, and increasing focus on value-based care drive demand for NLP solutions. Additionally, substantial R&D funding and strategic collaborations among tech and healthcare firms fuel market dominance.

Top Key Companies in NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market:

The major players in the NLP in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IQVIA (US), Oracle (US), IBM (US), Lexalytics (US), Averbis (Germany), Emtelligent (Canada), Gnani.ai (India), and Deep 6 AI (US).

