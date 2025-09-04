Niutech Secures £22 Million UK Order: Next-Generation Pyrolysis Line Drives Global Chemical Recycling of Waste Plastics

JINAN, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Niutech, a global leader in continuous pyrolysis technology, officially announced the successful signing of a product sales contract with a UK-based client. The contract covers a "60,000-tonne-per-year industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line," with a total value of approximately £22 million (equivalent to RMB 198 million).

Niutech - Intelligent continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line

Currently, the UK and Europe are rolling out intensive circular economy policies, which are forcing upgrades to waste plastic treatment technologies and creating an urgent demand for efficient resource recovery solutions. In April this year, the UK's Plastic Packaging Tax will increase again, imposing a levy of £223.69 per tonne on plastic packaging containing less than 30% recycled plastic. Driven by such policies, chemical recycling of waste plastics has gained significant market attention—and Niutech's high-end pyrolysis technology is a precise response to this trend. Pyrolysis technology converts waste plastics into high-value energy products, which can be further processed into chemical feedstocks for new plastics, enabling true chemical recycling and peer-grade utilization of waste plastics. However, the technology has extremely high requirements for processes and equipment. Leveraging over 30 years of technical expertise, Niutech independently developed a "large-scale intelligent industrial continuous waste plastic pyrolysis production line," successfully overcoming key industry challenges. This ensures efficient and stable operation under large processing volumes, boosting production efficiency by 30% while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Research data shows that treating 100,000 tonnes of waste plastics via this technology cuts 290,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, offering a cutting-edge solution for global waste plastic resource utilization.

Niutech's acquisition of this high-value UK order is no coincidence. According to a Niutech market executive, the client inspected and evaluated a waste plastic project invested by international chemical giant BASF (which uses Niutech's production line), as well as numerous projects in Europe and China. After comparing domestic and foreign industry peers and comprehensively assessing the advancement, maturity, and stability of technical equipment, the client ultimately selected Niutech.

A Niutech senior executive stated: "The signing of this UK order opens up a new growth point for the company in the high-end European market. Recognition of Niutech's technology by leading clients further validates our advantageous position in the pyrolysis equipment sector."

