Niutech Launches a 100,000 Ton-Per-Year Tire Pyrolysis Expansion Project, Sets a New Benchmark for Comprehensive Tire Resource Utilization with Next-Gen Technology

JINAN, China, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech Environment Technology Corporation (Niutech), a globally recognized leader in continuous pyrolysis, announced on March 24 that its majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Hesheng Environment Technology Co., Ltd.(Hesheng), has officially broke ground on a 100,000 tons per year (TPY) tire pyrolysis expansion project, which scales up Hesheng's total annual processing capacity from 60,000 TPY to 160,000 TPY, becoming a global leading enterprise as the world's largest collection, processing and comprehensive utilization for tire resource recovery through pyrolysis.

Niutech - Global Demonstration Solid Waste Resource Recovery Pyrolysis Project Site

This project expansion will deploy Niutech's next-generation and large-capacity industrial continuous intelligent pyrolysis equipment — engineered to outperform traditional systems across single-unit throughput, uptime, and automation. These upgrades will cut unit operating costs and boost project economics, providing a stronger support for large-scale, sustainable commercial operation of tire pyrolysis projects. For a long time, how to achieve large-scale, continuous and stable commercial operation of pyrolysis projects has been a key focus of the global industry. This project not only reflects Niutech's technical advances in high-end pyrolysis R&D and manufacturing, but also demonstrates its ability to bring continuous pyrolysis to wider industrial adoption.

On the product aspect, leveraging Niutech's technical R&D capabilities, Hesheng continues to enhance stability and quality of its pyrolysis products. Currently, Hesheng's tire pyrolysis oil has obtained international certifications, enabling it to high-end global markets. Meanwhile, through technological innovation, pyrolysis carbon black is continuously being upgraded toward standardization and high-value-added applications to better meet customer demands for product consistency, stability, and application performance.

As the global circular economy accelerates, demand for high-quality pyrolysis oil and pyrolysis carbon black from international tire manufacturers, chemical companies, and related material customers is steadily growing. Upon completion of the capacity expansion, Hesheng will possess stronger capabilities for large-scale and stable supply, better meeting the downstream market's demand for reliable, high-quality recycled materials in significant volumes.

Niutech also stated that in the future, the company will continue to leverage its technological innovation and capital strengths as a listed company to drive the iterative upgrading and large-scale application of pyrolysis technology and equipment, contributing to the resource recovery and recycling of global waste tires as well as green and low-carbon development.

Website: www.niutechpyrolysis.com

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