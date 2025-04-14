Nitro Games releases a public demo of Autogun Heroes: Supercharged

Relive the fast-paced action and nostalgic thrills of retro gaming in this playable demo of the upcoming game Autogun Heroes: Supercharged.

HELSINKI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitro Games has announced the public demo of their upcoming retro-inspired shoot 'em up adventure, Autogun Heroes: Supercharged. Available now on Steam, this early preview gives players the chance to experience high-octane, explosive gameplay ahead of the full launch. The game is a love letter to classic retro titles and the players who keep the genre alive.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged represents an exciting new chapter in the ever-growing Autogun Heroes universe and builds on the success of the award-winning mobile game. This time, Gus and his squad are targeting PC, bringing classic arcade-style action to both longtime fans and newcomers in a brand-new adventure.

"We're proud to release a sneak peek into our upcoming new game. This demo is a great showcase of how Gus and his hero squad are about to take over the big screens soon," said Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged blends tight, responsive controls with fun, skill-based platforming and classic 2D shoot 'em up mechanics. It's a nostalgic mix, enhanced with crisp, stylized graphics for a modern twist. Players can grow their squad and customize their heroes' setups to face off against fierce alien invaders across dynamic, visually striking worlds. Dodge bullets, master enemy attack patterns, and save the universe with arcade-style gameplay perfectly tuned for PC.

Play the Demo on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3328730/Autogun_Heroes_Supercharged/

Website: https://autogunheroes.net/

