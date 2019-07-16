Nippon Express France Opens New Location in Tanger Med Port, Morocco

TANGER, Morocco and TOKYO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express France, S.A.S. (hereinafter, "NEF"), a subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has opened a Tanger Med Logistics Center in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, and this Center began operations on Wednesday, June 26, as NEF's second location in Morocco.

Situated in northern Morocco, Tanger Med Port is one of the largest container ports in Africa, linked to 186 ports in 77 countries, and the Tanger Free Zone (TFZ) adjacent to the port boasts about 800 tenant companies. Automobile and automotive parts manufacturers and other automotive-related companies from around the world have set up production facilities in the TFZ, among them many automotive parts companies from Japan.

Morocco's government has in recent years been pursuing strategic policies aimed at enhancing the country's status as a logistics hub for North and West Africa, with Tanger Med Port located in northern Morocco serving as a key gateway.

Having opened a Morocco Branch in Casablanca in December 2017 to carry out air and ocean cargo forwarding operations, NEF has opened this newest location to meet rising logistics demand in the region.

Nippon Express is seeking through the Tanger Med Logistics Center to strengthen its logistics functions in anticipation of future growth in Morocco and North Africa and to put in place a structure capable of meeting customer needs as it actively moves into the African market.

Air and ocean cargo import/export forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, domestic transport

Name: Nippon Express Tanger Med Logistics Center

Address: No. 1-B, lot 120, Zone Franche Logistique Ksar Al Majaz 90000 Tanger, Morocco

Warehouse area: 1,801 square meters

Office space: 46 square meters

