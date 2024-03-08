Nippon Express (Deutschland) and Nippon Express (Middle East) Participate in "Arab Health 2024" in Dubai

TOKYO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Deutschland) GmbH (hereinafter "NX Germany") and Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated in the four-day "Arab Health 2024" healthcare trade show held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Monday, January 29, to Thursday, February 1, exhibiting at a joint booth alongside Saxony Trade & Invest Corp. (Wirtschaftsforderung Sachsen GmbH).

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202403047471-O1-3JAllHYj

Exhibit booth: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202403047471/_prw_PI2fl_W39pwsxa.png

NX representatives at booth: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202403047471/_prw_PI3fl_MhT5v18F.png

Arab Health 2024 is one of the world's largest international healthcare trade shows. In line with this year's theme of "Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare," specialists in medical equipment/devices, rehabilitation products, IT systems and various other healthcare-related fields gathered from around the globe to take part.

NX Germany was able to exhibit at the joint booth with Saxony Trade & Invest by virtue of having opened a sales office in Dresden, Germany, in December 2022. The city is known not only for a major semiconductor industry hub but also for the medical /healthcare industry. Together with members from Nippon Express Europe GmbH and NX Middle East, the company's representatives took advantage of this valuable opportunity to actively discuss new ideas and business solutions with their global customers.

The NX Group will continue meeting customers' challenges and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

Since its establishment in Japan in 1937, the NX Group has been developing alongside society by connecting people, companies, and communities through the transport of goods. As a global logistics company, it provides high-quality logistics services in 50 countries/regions* utilizing aircraft, ships, railways, and trucks as well as warehouse facilities and IT systems.

*As of December 31, 2023

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/