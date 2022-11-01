Niocorp to Host Lunch and Dinner Town Hall Meetings On Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Syracuse, Nebraska

Attendees Must Pre-Register Here: https://www.niocorp.com/2022-town-hall-meetings/

Webcast Recordings of the Town Hall Meetings Will Be Available Following the Events

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB) (OTCQX: NIOBF) today announced that it will hold two separate town hall Meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022 to discuss progress being made on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project.

The first town hall will start at 12 noon Central, and the second will start at 6 p.m. Central. Both events will be held at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center, located at 198 Plum Street, in Syracuse, Nebraska. The Center is located approximately 30 miles from Lincoln, 47 miles from Omaha, and 30 miles from Elk Creek.

Both events will feature food provided by Wooden Spoon Catering of Syracuse.

NioCorp is hosting two separate events in order to accommodate high expected demand and to stay within the size limits of the Kimmel Ag Expo Center. Each event will feature the same presentation and question-and-answer opportunities. Advanced reservations are required. Due to space limitations, participant reservations will be limited to a single event.

Town Hall Events: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Lunch Town Hall: Doors will open at 11:45 a.m.

Dinner Town Hall: Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

Advance registration required. Go here: https://www.niocorp.com/2022-town-hall-meetings/

Representing NioCorp at the town hall meeting will be: Mark A. Smith, NioCorp CEO and Executive Chairman; Scott Honan, Chief Operating Officer of NioCorp and President of Elk Creek Resources Corporation; and Jim Sims, NioCorp's Chief Communications Officer.

A video recording of both events will be made available on NioCorp's website (www.niocorp.com) following the events.

For More Information:

Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

