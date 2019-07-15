Nintex Wins 2019 Microsoft US Partner Award for ISV Co-Sell Impact

Process management and automation leader Nintex is recognised by Microsoft as leading ISV Co-Sell partner

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, has been recognised by Microsoft for achieving standout results over the past fiscal year. Nintex's focus on delivering powerful and easy-to-use process automation solutions built on Azure has helped Microsoft partners and customers extend the value of investments they have made in Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and the Microsoft Power Platform. Microsoft awarded Nintex with the 2019 Microsoft US Partner Award for ISV Co-Sell Impact yesterday during its partner conference, Microsoft Inspire 2019, in Las Vegas.

For more than a decade, Nintex and Microsoft have delivered solutions that have helped thousands of organisations digitally transform once manual or paper-based processes into automated processes that improve the way people work. Over the past 12 months, fiscal year 2019 (July 1 – June 30), Nintex has added more ISV Co-Sell US and Global customer wins than any other Microsoft independent software vendor (ISV) partner in the United States and around the world.

"We're proud to be Microsoft's #1 US & Global Azure customer Co-Sell partner delivering valuable Nintex Process Platform solutions to Microsoft customers and implementation services partners," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Microsoft partners and customers leverage Nintex to accelerate their digital transformation efforts often combining Nintex Process Platform capabilities with the Microsoft Power Platform to deliver incredibly powerful automation."

Nintex is the industry's most complete, powerful and easy-to-use platform for automating, managing and optimising enterprise-wide processes. The platform's capabilities include Nintex Promapp® for visually mapping processes to end-to-end process automation including workflow automation, forms and mobile apps, Nintex Foxtrot® RPA, DocGen® and electronic signatures, to analytics for process optimisation.

Visit the Nintex booth #3019 during Microsoft Inspire to see first-hand how public and private sector organisations are benefiting from the Nintex Process Platform or sign-up for a Nintex demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

