Nintex Unveils Nintex Workflow Cloud Enhancements with Actionable Process Intelligence

Nintex Workflow Cloud is a cloud process platform helping organisations digitally transform their operations. The platform features integrated capabilities for process mapping, process optimisation and end-to-end automation including robotic process automation (RPA), workflow automation, digital forms, DocGen® and more. Deep cross-platform integrations with Nintex Workflow Cloud facilitate the unification of current and new workflows with existing systems of record whether through Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce, legacy or on-premises tools.

"We are committed to delivering process management, automation and optimisation technology that improves how people work and provides competitive advantages for every organisation that standardises on Nintex," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "By seamlessly integrating Nintex Workflow Cloud with Nintex Analytics, our customers and partners benefit from a robust data infrastructure that reports on workflows across an organisation's entire Nintex deployment. This provides clear visibility into vital process data and helps every organisation be more agile – by identifying processes that are running effectively and those that could be improved based on real-time, actionable process intelligence."

Notable new features and functionality in the latest release of Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

Optimise workflows and processes with real-time analytics

Nintex Analytics provides state-of-the-art data analytics with real-time accuracy to ensure key insights that scale as organisations' automation initiatives grow. Pre-built dashboards and widgets provide immediate insights into workflows and automated processes with easy-to-use data visualisation.



Nintex Analytics provides state-of-the-art data analytics with real-time accuracy to ensure key insights that scale as organisations' automation initiatives grow. Pre-built dashboards and widgets provide immediate insights into workflows and automated processes with easy-to-use data visualisation. Highly-requested functionality for Nintex Workflow Cloud

New Nintex Workflow Cloud functionality helps drive digital transformation even more easily via customer-requested Repeating Sections, Draft Forms Save and Continue, and Multiple Approvers.



New Nintex Workflow Cloud functionality helps drive digital transformation even more easily via customer-requested Repeating Sections, Draft Forms Save and Continue, and Multiple Approvers. Pre-built connectors to extend the value of enterprise investments

Additional out-of-the-box connectors to key systems of record like Google Directory, Google Calendar, Google Tasks, Google Docs, Trello, Microsoft Exchange Online, and more, are also now available.

Accelerating digital transformation across the enterprise and industries

Nintex Workflow Cloud is designed to be easily leveraged by a broad-range of software users — from business analysts, to IT and ops professionals, and professional developers — to accelerate enterprise-wide and industry-specific digital transformation use cases.

With an intuitive drag-and-drop design canvas and pre-built connectors, Nintex Workflow Cloud customers and partners have The Power of Process™ at their fingertips and the ability to turn a Nintex Promapp® process map into an automated workflow, with the Nintex Workflow Generator button, and to easily create digital workflows, RPA botflows and forms that help eliminate paper from the workplace. IT pros and app developers with more advanced skills also can rapidly create complex process apps and custom connectors in Nintex Workflow Cloud, as well as automate actions in third-party platforms by leveraging Nintex APIs and Xtensions framework.

Today organisations across every industry turn to Nintex Workflow Cloud for their digital business and transformation needs — from tech leaders like Zoom Video Communications, Inc., to construction companies like BNBuilders, to beverage manufacturers like New Belgium Brewing.

New Belgium standardised on Nintex over 12 years ago to drive efficiencies across its business and to create stronger customer engagement with the company's Business System Analyst Tye Eyden saying, "At New Belgium, Nintex is a great tool in our toolbox – it really is a Swiss Army knife."

Most recently, New Belgium leveraged Nintex Workflow Cloud to support privacy compliance and will share its cloud automation success story on 9 March as part of the "Automate Faster & Smarter with Nintex Workflow Cloud" virtual event. Read the Nintex-New Belgium Brewing case study to learn more at https://www.nintex.com/case-study/new-belgium-brewing-privacy/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: +1-215-317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438490/Nintex_Workflow_Cloud_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg



Related Links

http://www.nintex.com



SOURCE Nintex