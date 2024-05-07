Nintex Taps Christian Lucarelli and Tony Thomas to Lead Global Partner and Customer Experience Programs

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, has promoted two seasoned internal leaders to global roles in partner and customer experience.

Tony Thomas, Head of Global Customer Experience at Nintex Christian Lucarelli, Head of Global Partner Strategy at Nintex

Christian Lucarelli has been appointed Vice President and Head of Global Partner Strategy. In this role, he will lead Nintex's Global Partner Program, leveraging nearly a decade of leadership within Nintex. With his experience overseeing Nintex sales teams in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions, Christian is ideally positioned to transform the company's established partner strategy into a significant growth driver for both the company and its extended partner network.

In his new role, Lucarelli will draw on his extensive knowledge of Nintex's solutions and the partner ecosystem to enhance collaboration and drive mutual success. He will focus initially on forging strong relationships within the partner community and deepening strategic ecosystem partnerships that enhance and extend the value of leading platforms for shared customers. "I'm honored to step into this new role," said Lucarelli. "This appointment reflects Nintex's commitment to nurturing strong partnerships and achieving collective success. I am eager to leverage my experience and insights to further strengthen our global partner network, deepen collaborations, and deliver enhanced value to our mutual customers."

Tony Thomas has been named Vice President and Head of Global Customer Experience at Nintex. He joined Nintex through the acquisition of Skuid in January 2024, where he served as Chief Customer Officer, leading support, professional services, and customer success teams for nearly nine years. Before Skuid, Tony held various global services and sales roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and EMC.

As the global head of customer experience, Tony will manage global professional services, customer success, enablement, and support teams, serving over 8,000 Nintex customers worldwide. With more than 25 years of experience, Tony embodies a deep-seated customer-first mentality.

"We have a wealth of value to deliver to our customers through creating exceptional digital experiences for their users and driving process excellence and automation across their organizations. We aim to be viewed as a trusted partner by our customers and set the standard by which all other partners are measured," said Thomas.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of intelligent process automation.

Media Contact: Jesse Hamlin, media@nintex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406874/Tony_Thomas_Nintex.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406875/Christian_Lucarelli_Nintex.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg