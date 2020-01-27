Nintex Study Finds Gen Z Workforce Drives Tech Purchasing Decisions in Workplaces

Global Gen Z research reveals how organisations can make the most of the tech skills and experience of digital natives

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z, the newest generation to enter the workforce, is already having an impact on employers' technology problem-solving and purchasing decisions, according to new research from Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation.

Nintex's Gen Z study findings are contained in a series of reports titled "The Gen Z Effect" that examine the career drivers and values of Gen Z employees in four geographic regions including: Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Each report sheds light on factors organisations must consider to recruit and retain the newest and most tech-savvy generation of workers. A key finding is that Gen Z, also known as Zoomers, are the first digitally-native generation in the workforce and frequently considered the office's resident tech expert. In fact, 70 percent of Gen Z employees report they have been approached by a senior team member to fix a technology problem.

"Gen Z grew up with technology in hand, and as they begin their careers, they aspire to do meaningful work," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "It's becoming increasingly important for organisations to leverage technologies that help all employees to perform at their best. One of the best ways to do that is with a process management and automation platform like Nintex, which makes it fast and easy to manage, automate and optimise any business process, simple or sophisticated, across the entire enterprise."

According to three Nintex reports, titled: "The Gen Z Effect on the US Workplace," "The Gen Z Effect on Workplaces in the UK," and "The Gen Z Effect in Australia and New Zealand," 80 percent of decision-makers across Australia, New Zealand, the US and the UK have selected a technology tool suggested by a Gen Z employee.

Other findings show that the Zoomer, as an employee, is thoughtful and driven with 63 percent of Gen Z selecting a university major due to "personal interest" rather than career longevity. Interestingly, half of Gen Z also expect a promotion within their first year on the job. This generation is not one to accept the first job offer they receive; before deciding, they will consider their opportunities for growth and the impact that they will have.

The research also highlights how Gen Z attitudes differ by region as to salary, company culture, career advancement and automation. US respondents rank "salary and company culture" as the biggest factors in making a job decision, while UK Zoomers value "work flexibility ahead of salary and work-life balance." In New Zealand and Australia, "salary and company values" top the list.

While Gen Z shares high digital know-how and comfort with technology across all four geographies, their concerns about workplace automation vary widely from region to region. Fifty-seven percent of Gen Z in the US are concerned that AI and automation will cost them their jobs, compared to 30 percent in the UK and 43 percent in New Zealand and Australia.

In regard to Gen Z's commitment to an employer, 31 percent of Gen Z in the UK and US, and 29 percent in New Zealand and Australia, plan to leave a job after just one year.

"Business and HR leaders and front-line managers need to keep this generation's career advancement goals in mind if they want to retain Gen Z workers long-term," Johnson said.

To review the full findings from Nintex's "The Gen Z Effect" study, downloadable ebooks are available on Nintex.com for the United States , the United Kingdom and Australia and New Zealand.

Survey Methodology

The studies by Nintex were conducted by Lucid Research. 1,375 current and future Gen Z employees in the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand and Australia were surveyed. All Gen Z respondents were between the ages of 18 and 23. Those that qualified for current Gen Z employees were graduates of a four-year university degree program who now have a job where they use a computer for 5+ hours a day. Future Gen Z employees were current enrollees in four-year university degree programs who will actively seek full-time employment upon graduation, or graduates of a four-year university degree program who are actively seeking full-time employment. Next Nintex surveyed 980 enterprise decision-makers in the United Kingdom, the United States and in New Zealand. To qualify, respondents had to work at a company with 250+ employees, be at a management, VP/Director or C-Suite level, and were directly involved in choosing or helping their organisation to implement new technology, including buying/selecting new tools. The studies were initiated in March 2019.

