Nintex Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Hires & Promotions

"We're excited to welcome Michael and Florian to Nintex and to promote Alistair, Phil, Vahid and Kristin for their impressive and collaborative efforts to accelerate the worldwide adoption of the Nintex Process Platform," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "All of these executives are experts in their fields and committed to ensuring that every Nintex customer and partner is successful with our technology and that Nintex remains a great place to work."

In his new role, Schultz will execute Nintex's go-to-market product, channel and field marketing strategies, working with thousands of customers, hundreds of partners and every enterprise organisation looking to solve process problems and automate work.

Before joining Nintex Schultz held senior business development, channel and marketing leadership roles at Microsoft, DocuSign and ClearSlide, most recently serving as VP of Marketing at a crowdsourced cybersecurity platform.

"I'm excited to join Nintex at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution," Schultz said. "The opportunity for process management and automation is massive, and Nintex is uniquely positioned to lead the market with the additions of robotic process automation and e-signatures to its industry-leading platform."

Haarhaus is equally enthusiastic about joining Nintex and brings unmatched sales and leadership acumen to EMEA, which is a high-growth geography for process management, workflow automation and RPA. Haarhaus joins Nintex from Box where he was responsible for expanding its international presence through channel alliances and sales. He also spent more than five years at Salesforce where he led partner growth for all cloud products in EMEA.

"I'm looking forward to serving as a resource to organisations in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, to ensure they digitally transform business and achieve process excellence," Haarhaus said.

Nintex: Accelerating Business Success in 2019

Nintex's expanded senior leadership team reinforces the privately held company's continued growth trajectory in the fast-growing digital process automation category. In January 2019, Nintex partnered with Adobe to bring native e-signatures to the Nintex Platform, under the brand Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign. In March 2019, Nintex announced its acquisition of the maker of Foxtrot RPA, making end-to-end automation a reality with the powerful capabilities of the Nintex platform.

One week later, Forrester Research named Nintex a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019 . Nintex received the highest scores in two of the three main evaluation categories, strategy and market presence. The report also does not include Nintex's capabilities for e-signature or RPA, as those announcements were made after the Wave research concluded.

Nintex then started its new fiscal year (FY20) with a strong showing at Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft's worldwide partner conference, July 14-18, 2019, in Las Vegas. Nintex and Adobe announced the on-premises availability of Nintex Sign™ for SharePoint customers and, while at Inspire, Nintex CEO Eric Johnson was recognised by Microsoft with the 2019 Microsoft US Partner Award for ISV Co-Sell Impact. Nintex achieved more co-sell wins in the United States and globally than any other Microsoft's independent software vendors (ISV).

Nintex also recently recognised 15 of its top channel partners with 2019 Nintex Partner Awards for their business transformation success and impact with Nintex customers.

To learn more and to trial the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/trial/ .

