Nintex Named a Digital Business Platform Leader

Independent research and advisory firm Aragon Research identifies Nintex as a market leader within its latest vendor evaluation - The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it has been named a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Business Platforms, 2021 based on Aragon's independent evaluation of 16 major software providers.

Digital business platforms are defined by Aragon as highly dynamic integration hubs that intelligently coordinate goal-directed work and support interactions between people, software, and machines. Aragon identifies Nintex as a leading digital business platform (DBP) in the growing DBP market alongside three big tech firms, IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

In order to be an effective DBP, Aragon Vice President of Research and report author Betsy Burton believes that the platform must be similar in nature to consumer platforms, "shielding the user from any programming complexity so they can easily create, share, promote, and sell content."

With the Nintex Process Platform, public and private sector organisations across every major industry are enhancing employee and customer experiences, saving costs and improving operations by visually mapping and managing business processes with Nintex Promapp® and accelerating digital transformation with mobile apps, digital forms, workflows, robotic process automation (RPA), DocGen® and eSignatures.

"The race to become fully digital is on for everyone as our world is increasingly automated and more competitive than ever," said Nintex Chief Executive Officer Eric Johnson. "Effective digital business platforms, like the Nintex Process Platform, provide organisations with immediate ROI thanks to powerful and easy-to-use automation capabilities that rapidly turn repetitive tasks and manual, paper-based processes into modern digital experiences."

Within its most recent DBP Globe report, Aragon notes Nintex's focus "on human and digital labour workflows to move organisations toward aggregate operational productivity and excellence" and also includes customer references who state that Nintex "provides strong low-code, robotic process automation and data integration capabilities" along with "good communication and support."

Nintex has made the leader quadrant in three of Aragon's vendor evaluations related to accelerating digital business transformation. The Aragon Research Globe reports where Nintex ranks a leader for its digital business and automation solutions include: Digital Business Platforms (DBP), 2021; Digital Transaction Management (DTM), 2021; and Workflow and Content Automation (WCA), 2020.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

