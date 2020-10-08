Nintex Launches New Easy-to-Use and Powerful Workflow Cloud Automation Tools

The next generation of Nintex Workflow Cloud provides a complete cloud automation platform with

digital transformation solutions for every IT, ops, business analyst, and process professional

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced new features and significant enhancements to its Nintex Workflow Cloud platform that make it easier and faster for IT, operations, business analysts, and process professionals to eliminate broken, highly manual, and paper-based processes with automation and digital transformation solutions that leverage clicks, not code.

Watch Zoom Video Communications Inc. 's success with Nintex Workflow Cloud in this video: https://youtu.be/9UMgz1uOsp4





success with Nintex Workflow Cloud in this video: https://youtu.be/9UMgz1uOsp4 Attend "Automate More with Nintex Workflow Cloud" to experience best practices in automation and hands-on time with the platform. This 5-hour digital event is taking place across three days, October 21 , 26, 28. Register: https://www.nintex.com/next-generation-of-nintex-workflow-cloud-digital-event-series

This next generation of the Nintex Workflow Cloud features new object support and permission management for data sources to provide secure, easy-to-use ways to create sophisticated workflows with speed and ease, and new capabilities to create even more connectors using the powerful Nintex Xtensions™ framework. Also included are new SharePoint Online Start Events, 20 more SharePoint Connectors, and easy developer options to make it even simpler and quicker to integrate workflows across systems of record and content repositories.

"Our latest Nintex Workflow Cloud innovations underscore our commitment to put the power of easy-to-use software in the hands of people who love to improve processes and automate work across every organisation," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "We're excited to see organisations in nearly every industry achieving rapid digital transformation by visually mapping, quickly automating, and continuously optimising processes and workflows with Nintex's complete, cloud-based process management and automation platform."

Automating more with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Nintex Workflow Cloud is designed to grow with every organisation as the business scales and adapts to planned or unexpected changes. Organisations who standardise on Nintex report achieving rapid digital transformation by effectively mapping processes, identifying areas for automation, and efficiently automating with the platform's built-in tools for digital forms, mobile apps, workflow automation, robotic process automation, document automation, and eSignatures.

Notable new features, functionality and benefits provided by the Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

Object support, which creates more integrations for current and new workflows with different APIs and systems of record, including Microsoft 365, Google, Salesforce, and others.

New advanced tagging capabilities for faster discovery of created processes.

A complete suite of SharePoint capabilities including Start Events which allow workflows in Nintex Workflow Cloud to be triggered by actions in SharePoint Online, for example: creating a new item or document.

An online process accelerator gallery, https://gallery.nintex.com/, featuring hundreds of free downloadable templates to jumpstart automation in many areas like customer service, finance, legal, HR, IT, procurement, operations, sales & marketing. Templates include process maps, workflows, botflows, connectors, and tools.

Improving the way people work, live, and learn with Nintex Workflow Cloud

Government agencies and commercial enterprises in every geography and industry like technology, healthcare, manufacturing, banking, government, and more are successfully mapping business processes in Nintex Promapp® and rapidly automating workflows and digitising forms with Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA and Nintex Forms – generating faster results, cost-savings, and improving digital experiences for customers, employees, partners, visitors, vendors, and more.

2020 has been an unprecedented year for nearly every organisation in the world because of the impacts of COVID-19. In recent months, organisations from technology leaders like Zoom, to construction companies like BNBuilders, to museums like The National Gallery Singapore, and learning institutions like Trinity Grammar School in Australia, have standardised on Nintex Workflow Cloud to improve the way people work, live, and learn.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

