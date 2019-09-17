Nintex Introduces Instant Creation of Automated Workflows

"Automation delivers tremendous benefits in terms of time, cost, and accuracy of business processes," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "By empowering business users to easily drive automation, we're helping enterprises further digitise their operations, a major competitive advantage."

Nintex Workflow Generator will be discussed in depth at Nintex ProcessFest 2019, a first-of-its-kind process management and automation training and educational conference being held from 30 September to 3 October at the W Hotel in Bellevue, Wash., near Nintex's U.S. headquarters.

In most enterprises, automation expertise is concentrated in the IT department, while departmental process knowledge is dispersed across line of business (LoB) functions such as sales, marketing, HR, and finance. IT often lacks a nuanced understanding of the processes that make the business run. Meanwhile, the LoB experts responsible for completing those processes — many of which are still manual and paper-based — often are not empowered to harness the full potential of automation.

Nintex Workflow Generator uses natural language processing (NLP) to bridge the gap between process knowledge and automation expertise. The process expert simply uses Nintex Promapp to document a process, then clicks "Request Automation" to create a draft workflow and alert the IT department.

The workflow generator also simplifies communication between business users and IT, so workflows can be fine-tuned and continuously improved. The NLP engine uses feedback loops to steadily improve the accuracy with which it aligns process descriptions to standard workflow actions.

"My best clients leverage Nintex Promapp as their process design and knowledge management tool and have had tremendous success in achieving team engagement and communication of their business processes," said Dianna Wilusz, CEO and Founder of The Pendolino Group.

"Now, with the release of the new Nintex Workflow Generator, I'm excited to help our clients go to the next level of process excellence. The Workflow Generator can automatically turn any process into a workflow for automation, saving me and my customers substantial time."

"Some organisations spend weeks or months trying to manually implement complex business workflows. Now they can translate a Nintex Promapp process to a workflow with simple clicks of a button," said Alex Viera, Nintex Solutions Architect with Pacific Business Process Automation. "It can't get any easier. Nintex Workflow Generator is an industry game-changer."

Today more than 8,000 companies worldwide leverage the powerful and easy-to-use process mapping and automation capabilities, like workflow, RPA, responsive forms, and mobile apps, of the Nintex Process Platform to manage, automate and optimise business processes to improve the way people work. To see Nintex Workflow Generator in action, visit https://www.nintex.com/workflow-automation/process-mapping/ and sign up for a demo.

