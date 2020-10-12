Nintex Honoured as a 2020 UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that the company's office in the United Kingdom has been honoured as one of the UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech, based on recently published employee survey data from Great Place to Work®, an independent research firm.

Globally, the Best Workplace™ survey is the largest survey of workplace cultures and people practices. The methodology that creates various Best Workplaces™ rankings is regarded as the 'gold standard' of employer awards.

"We work hard at Nintex to create an environment where people feel supported and empowered to do the best work of their careers," said Nintex Vice President Florian Haarhaus. "We are grateful to be recognised as one of the UK's best places to work in tech which is a result of team members' direct feedback about our company and culture."





In response to COVID-19, Nintex's senior leadership team focused on the health and safety of its global team members and introduced several initiatives in the UK to help individuals navigate change and remote work, including:

Flexible working hours for team members looking after younger children and caring for elderly family members

Enhanced employee benefits, from well-being programmes to mental health and stress management services

A global work from home (WFH) Slack channel for socialising with team members globally and participating in fun, company-wide monthly challenges

LinkedIn learning challenges to encourage team members to continue investing in their professional development

Fitness challenges to encourage team members to keep moving during long periods at home

A live remote office environment to encourage virtual social time, including virtual coffees and lunches

Virtual global and EMEA-related All-Hands meetings to communicate clear, consistent messages

"Especially during these times of crisis and uncertainty, it's incredible to see the number of organisations within UK's tech space that have prioritised building a positive employee experience," says Ben Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. "In this, our third year of recognising UK's Best Workplaces in Tech, we've seen many organisations find innovative and creative solutions in continuing to drive their great workplace culture remotely."

To qualify for a listing to the 2020 UK's Best Workplaces™ in Tech, organisations must be in the Information Technology (IT) industry, and must have ranked as a 2020 UK's Best Workplace™, or met the minimum Trust Index© and confidence level threshold required for their size category in addition to submitting their Culture Audit©.

