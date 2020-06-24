Nintex Announces 2020 Partner Award Program Finalists

"Our partners deliver best-in-class process management and automation solutions to help organisations across every industry accelerate digital transformation," said Joe Peterson, Nintex Vice President Channel Sales and Strategy. "We are honoured to recognise partner finalists in the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program who are all delivering high impact results for private and public sector organisations across the globe."

The 2020 Nintex Partner Awards include six categories: business acceleration, business continuity, business excellence, business transformation, customer success, and regional spotlight. Business continuity is new to the 2020 program and recognises partners that have helped customer organisations successfully navigate workplace and workforce changes with automation and improved business processes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three partners will be recognised in the business continuity category along with the complete list of 2020 Nintex Partner Award winners on Tuesday, 14 July.

Earlier this month, Nintex announced the three winners of the business transformation category including Pacific BPA, System RKK, and Synergi. This category recognises Nintex Partners for having the top customer entries in the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards program.

2020 Nintex Partner Award finalists, promoted online at https://www.nintex.com/nintex-partner-awards-2020/, by category include:

Business Acceleration – recognising partners strongly expanding automation subscriptions year-over-year:

AMER: Boost Strategy Partners, OranguTech Inc., and Synergy Corporate Technologies

APAC: Japan Business Systems Inc., Myriad Technologies, and Provoke Solutions NZ Limited

EMEA: Communardo Software GmbH, Data One GmbH, and International Software Solutions

Business Excellence – recognising partners bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new and renewing companies:

AMER: Carahsoft Technology Corp., DocPoint Solutions, and OranguTech Inc.

APAC: Empired Ltd, Japan Business Systems Inc., and Provoke Solutions NZ Limited

EMEA: amexus Informationstechnik GmbH & Co. KG, International Software Solutions, and Synergi

Customer Success – recognising partners driving innovative use cases and adoption of the Nintex Process Platform:

AMER: Abel Solutions LLC, DevFacto Technologies, and Protiviti

APAC: Hitachi Solutions Ltd., Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd, and Myriad Technologies

EMEA: Data One GmbH, HanseVision GmbH, and IPI GmbH – Innovativer Partner im Informationsmanagement

Regional Spotlight – recognising partners for their regional market impact and momentum with local customers:

AMER: DataBank, Elantis Solutions Inc., and Protiviti

APAC: InfoShare, Ricoh Australia, and SXiQ

EMEA: CTG Belgium, IOZ AG, and Resemble Systems

Regional winners for each category will be announced on Tuesday, 14 July. To learn more about the Nintex Partner Network, visit https://www.nintex.com/partner-overview/.

