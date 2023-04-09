Nimo TV Global Gala Successfully Concluded as Top Streamers and Partners Receive Awards of the Year

Nimo TV Continues Global Strategy Transition toward Pan-Entertainment Expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimo TV, a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc., successfully hosted its Nimo TV Global Gala 2023 on April 8 in Vietnam. The star-studded event saw an array of top live streamers, celebrities, and guests from across the globe congregate at the White Palace in Ho Chi Minh City to witness the announcement of the best awards of the year.

1 2 HUYA CEO Dong Rongjie HUYA SVP & Nimo TV CEO Leo Lee

The award presentation is the first-ever global gala held by Nimo TV since its establishment in 2018. The event, which was also the firm's first large-scale gathering since its business adjustment last year, garnered significant attention from users around the world. It is also displayed on many national landmarks, such as the Nasdaq Tower in New York, the TNR Tower in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and the Siam Square business district in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand.

A Night of Glory for Outstanding Live Streamers and Talent Agencies

Live streamers and talent agencies from China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Middle East were among the esteemed guests invited to the Nimo TV Global Gala 2023.

The festivities at the Nimo TV Global Gala 2023 kicked off with a red carpet ceremony, which saw streamers and talent agencies arrived at the venue around 5 pm. Amid the sounds of flashing cameras and the ecstatic screams of fans, the stars lit up the night against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset over Ho Chi Minh City. Famous female gaming streamer Misthy, LoL supergroup Thay Giao Ba & SBTC Teamy, and a group of idol live streamers put on a captivating display with their talent and beauty, forming a mesmerizing scenery. The crowd roared as Mixi, a highly anticipated and renowned gaming streamer, took the stage alongside fellow members Nhism, Snake, and QNT for a stunning finale that left everyone in awe.

To recognize the outstanding performances and exceptional contributions of various streamers, agencies, and partners over the past year, Nimo TV established several highly prestigious awards, such as "Streamer of the Year 2022", "Agency of the Year", "Most Popular Idol of the Year", and "Most Popular Streamer of the Year."

PIT, JFS and FAIRIES received the most significant awards – "Agency of the Year". Talent agency LUX from Indonesia won "Top 1 Agency of the Year 2022", while streamer lullaby59 also from Indonesia earned"Most Popular Host of the Year 2022". Popular steamers Azizos and Chafcha from the Middle East won "Most Popular Streamer of the Year 2022".

Vietnam streamer Mochi said she put in a lot of effort last year and the award she won showed the recognition of her work by Nimo TV, her fans, and her agency. She is determined to double down on her efforts this year and grow together with the platform.

Thai streamer Snicky, who flew from Thailand to Ho Chi Minh City to attend the event, expressed her gratitude to participate in the global gala as one of the first Thai streamers to join Nimo TV. She said she was deeply impressed by the impact of the ceremony and the warmth of her fellow streamers. She also conveyed her ambition to work towards winning an award next year.

Be Hong, Le Lean & Uyen Meow, Hanna and other broadcasters stirred up the stage with energetic dancing and singing. Three Vietnamese superstars Mono, Orange, and Truc Nhan were also invited to perform on the stage, igniting the enthusiasm of the audience.

While the audience on site were busy cheering, the gala's online viewers also actively participated in the event. Nimo TV's viewers from across the globe were sending a lot of bullet chats while watching the gala on live stream, cheering for their idols and streamers, and participating in the online activities for a chance to win big prizes. In addition, the gala was sponsored by advanced technology service provider BytePlus, with Nimo TV providing a series of big prizes including Phone 14 Pro Max, gaming headphones and others.

Nimo Expands Global Business and Ventures into the Pan-Entertainment Arena in Thailand

The year of 2022 was filled with challenges for the live streaming industry. Nimo TV also underwent a series of business adjustments last year. For instance, it narrowed down businesses in some regions and allocated more of its resources to the markets of the MENA region and Southeast Asia.

Dong Rongjie, CEO of Huya, noted that "despite the challenges faced in the past year from the economy and business, after a series of business adjustments, Nimo TV has found the right direction of development. Nimo TV is vigorously developing pan-entertainment live streaming content genres while leveraging its advantage in game live streaming. And now the platform has achieved some good results and entered the fast lane of business development. This year, Nimo TV will keep moving forward at full speed, step up its global business expansion, in an aim to transform into a world-renowned live streaming platform."

During the event, Nimo TV CEO Leo Lee announced that the platform is about to enter the enter Thailand market with a focus on pan-entertainment content as well, including live streaming categories like idol live, music, dancing, outdoor activities, games, voice room and others. Additionally, Nimo TV will focus on building user communities in both China and Thailand through a combination of online and offline activities, to explore more live streaming-empowered possibilities, including offline entertainment.

Management from Nimo TV also shared some more information about future development. Leo Lee has outlined that "Nimo TV will continually ramp up efforts in idol live, sports, recreations and other pan-entertainment categories, step up support and cooperation with live streamers, and improve partners' profitability."

On interactive features, Nimo TV's content will be further enriched, including for example, social networking,teammate on demand, voice rooms and other functions. Meanwhile, Mr. Lee also added that Nimo TV will take advantages of self-developed AI technology and avatar live streaming, while taking into account different market features, to better explore local users' preferences and launch more localized activities on our platform, in an aim to provide more diversified user experience and move forward the healthy and promising development of global live streaming.

About Nimo TV

Nimo TV is a leading global live streaming platform operated by HUYA Inc. that allows millions of users from all around the world to broadcast game and pan-entertainment content. Nimo TV is also a community of players, gamers, streamers, and fans that drive conversations, promote interactive activities, and foster healthy and positive connections.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050128/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050132/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050130/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2050131/4.jpg

