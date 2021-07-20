NIMIUM Therapeutics and Paraza Pharma form partnership to develop new medicines to treat cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs), obesity and type 2 diabetes

Innovative partnership focuses on early-stage development of activators for a glucose detoxification enzyme called glycerol-3-phosphate phosphatase (G3PP)

MONTREAL, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIMIUM Therapeutics (www.nimium.ca), a Montreal-based biotech, has formed a partnership with Paraza Pharma (www.parazapharma.com) to develop a new treatment for cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs). The treatment aims to prevent and reverse the adverse effects of excess sugar and caloric intake and to promote healthier aging. The partnership will focus on the early-stage development of glycerol-3-phosphate phosphatase (G3PP) activators.

The G3PP enzyme was discovered in mammalian cells by Professor Marc Prentki's laboratory at the Centre de recherche du Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CRCHUM), that demonstrated evidence of the enzyme's central role in reducing the adverse effects of excessive caloric intake. This breakthrough pre-clinical research demonstrated that G3PP activation addresses multiple metabolic syndrome-related complications such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, in vivo experiments have shown that G3PP activation contributes to healthier aging. NIMIUM has access to the G3PP activator hits identified by adMare BioInnovations, which collaborated with Dr. Prentki to translate his research into potential commercial applications.

Under the agreement, Paraza Pharma will apply its medicinal chemistry, biology and integrated drug discovery expertise to develop lead compounds activating G3PP, and NIMIUM will deliver in vitro and in vivo animal proof of concept experiments.

"This partnership focuses on delivering a potential game-changing therapeutic for cardiometabolic diseases," said Dr. Arshad Siddiqui, founder and CEO of Paraza Pharma. "Paraza Pharma has the expertise and capabilities to translate this important research into a new therapeutic that could help patients."

Cardiometabolic diseases are the number-one cause of death in the world. They include cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, hypertension, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Currently, each of these conditions requires separate treatments. Dr. Prentki's research indicates that G3PP, via its actions on glucose and fat metabolism, has potential to treat them holistically.

Philippe Walker, CEO of NIMIUM Therapeutics said, "Cardiometabolic diseases are a major cause of illness and death. New approaches are needed to address this growing health crisis. If successful, this could transform the way these diseases are treated."

About NIMIUM Therapeutics

NIMIUM Therapeutics is a Montreal biotech focused on the development of an innovative therapeutic to treat cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs). The research is based on glycerol-3-phosphate phosphatase (G3PP), an enzyme found to play a central role in glucose, lipid, and energy metabolism in humans. NIMIUM has partnerships with adMare BioInnovations, a Canadian organization that offers expertise, infrastructure, and capital to help build life-sciences companies; and with Paraza Pharma, a leading contract research organization specialized in drug development. NIMIUM has received funding from Investissement Quebec.

About Paraza Pharma

Paraza Pharma, a Montreal Canada and Cambridge Massachusetts, USA, based company is an integrated preclinical drug discovery organization with focus on excellence in science and innovation.

NIMIUM Therapeutics:

Philippe Walker, CEO

Pwalker@nimium.ca

+1 (514) 814 3200

www.nimium.ca

Paraza Pharma Inc.:

Arshad Siddiqui, CEO

arshad.siddiqui@parazapharma.com

www.parazapharma.com

SOURCE Paraza Pharma Inc.