Nimble Approach Names Matt Carroll Chief Executive Officer

SHEFFIELD, England, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following over a decade of evolution and growth supporting UK organisations with outcome-led digital delivery, Nimble Approach today announced the appointment of Matt Carroll as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026. The appointment marks a significant milestone for the technology consultancy as it enters its next phase of growth, supported by the scale and backing of SCC, Europe's largest independent IT services provider.

Matt joins Nimble Approach from Accenture, where he spent more than 12 years in senior leadership roles across technology, enterprise platforms, and people development. As CEO, Matt will be responsible for setting Nimble Approach's strategic direction, accelerating growth, and continuing to build a people-centred consultancy that delivers meaningful outcomes for clients.

Throughout his career, Matt has led large, multi-disciplinary technology and platform practices across the UK and internationally, with responsibility for strategy, go-to-market execution, and sustained revenue growth. He has worked closely with creative, data, and engineering teams to strengthen end-to-end delivery and client impact, while also playing a prominent role in developing regional technology capabilities and nurturing early-career talent at scale.

"I'm delighted to join Nimble Approach. I'm proud of the exceptional Product, Technology, and Data capabilities our teams bring together, and the tangible value they deliver for clients every day.

With a strong track record across multiple industries and the rapid advances in AI, Nimble is well positioned to help organisations turn ambition into action. From building robust data foundations and designing impactful products, to modernising technology and moving beyond AI experimentation to real-world results, we help deliver faster, more meaningful outcomes for our clients", said Matt.

"Today, businesses are increasingly looking for the kind of digital consultancy support that Nimble Approach is renowned for. Matt's energy and experience will help the business build on its achievements and exploit this opportunity. His leadership expertise growing technology organisations, combined with Nimble's talented team and the backing of SCC, creates a strong platform for continued growth and innovation," said Steve Rigby, CEO of Rigby Group.

Nimble Approach is an award-winning technology consultancy that helps leading UK brands turn ideas into impact faster. We deliver bespoke digital solutions that accelerate time to value – generating tangible results faster than traditional approaches. From cutting Asda's data processing from 4 minutes to 7 seconds, to helping The Pools reduce operational costs by 40%, we deliver outcomes that matter. Backed by the SCC network – Europe's largest independent IT group – we combine specialist agility with the scale to design, build, and deliver end-to-end solutions across strategy and advice, product and design, digital solution delivery, and data and AI.

SCC simplifies the complexities of IT and provides solutions for global businesses as Europe's largest independent IT group. We are the partner that brings vendor tech and solution experts together.

Operating out of 65+ locations in the UK, France, Spain, Romania, the Netherlands, India, Slovakia and Vietnam, SCC delivers limitless IT solutions in partnership with the world's best technology vendors.

SCC provides multi-award-winning data and AI, digital workplace, software, cloud, cyber, network and infrastructure solutions to customers in a broad range of public and private industry sectors. It aspires to be the most customer and people centric partner in the UK.

SCC is trusted to discover, design, supply, implement, manage, and optimise IT that supports European economies through enduring partnership, driven by curiosity and inspired by innovation.

Spark the journey to partnership, explore the right solution, commit with rapid commercialisation, deliver beyond expectations and partner for a strategic relationship.

