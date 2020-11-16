Nikkei Readies Its Latest "Virtual Global Forum International Financial Hub" -- Japan's Role

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikkei Inc. is set to kick off its next Nikkei Virtual Global Forum. As Asia's impact on the global economy continues to grow, the forum will bring together political and business leaders to discuss Japan's goal of becoming the most dynamic international business hub in the region.

Official website: https://www.global-nikkei.com/nvgfif_en/

Scheduled speakers include: Kurt Tong, former U.S. Consul General of Hong Kong; James G. Stavridis, operating executive of The Carlyle Group; Sir Roger Gifford, Chair, City of London's Green Finance Institute; Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo; and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister of economic revitalization.

Joining these dignitaries will be executives from banks and securities companies like Mizuho, SMBC, Nomura and Daiwa.

The event will be hosted by Nikkei and moderated by Financial Times Chair of the Editorial Board and Editor-at-Large Gillian Tett, former editor Lionel Barber, Professor Heizo Takenaka of Toyo University and Nikkei Chair of the Editorial Committee Akio Fujii.

As Hong Kong wavers under its "one country, two systems" status following Beijing's imposition of a tough security law, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared his intention to turn Japan into an international financial hub. A key objective of this will be to revitalize the country's post-COVID-19 economy by convincing international financial institutions to establish regional headquarters here while attracting investment and qualified workers.

What kinds of reforms should Japan implement to leverage this new opportunity? How committed to reform are the public and private sectors?

In this special edition of the Nikkei Virtual Global Forum, Nikkei focuses on the prospects and challenges ahead for Japan, with input from experts in the U.S. and U.K.

The free forum will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Japan Standard Time, GMT+9, tentative) on Dec. 2 and simulcast in English and Japanese. To watch the live streaming, registration is required. The event will be archived for later viewing from Dec. 8 at 9:00 p.m. (Japan Standard Time, GMT+9, tentative)

