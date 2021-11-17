NightDragon, Exclusive Networks Partner to Drive Innovation, Scale Emerging Companies in European Markets

Exclusive Networks, through its Ignition launchpad platform, will support NightDragon portfolio distribution and go-to-market in Europe; explore co-investment opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment and advisory firm, today announced a new partnership with Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, to drive go-to-market success and scale for its portfolio companies, through its Ignition platform, in the European market, including guiding their channel and distribution strategies in the region and supporting them with preferred benefits.

The master agreement partnership adds to a growing base of go-to-market accelerants available to NightDragon portfolio companies in key regions and vertical markets. Exclusive Networks and NightDragon will also evaluate capital investments in innovative companies, continuing Exclusive's heritage of standing at the forefront of the next generation of cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy technologies and companies.

The opportunity in the European market for growth is immense. According to IDC, overall spending on IT security in Europe alone is projected to reach $46.4 billion in 2024, up from an estimated $35.6 billion in 2021. Factors like the increased push towards digitization and remotely securing key assets continue to drive this strong regional growth, the research firm said.

"Exclusive Networks has proven again and again its ability to identify, scale and launch successful cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies. We look forward to working hand in hand with the team to explore investment opportunities and help our portfolio companies expand their global footprints through its Ignition technology specialist company, and enter the critical, growing European market," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

Under this master agreement, NightDragon portfolio companies will receive preferred onboarding and channel strategy consulting. The companies and their resellers will also receive enhanced levels of enablement and ongoing support from Ignition, including business development, pre-sales support, transactional support and training and certification, as well as assistance with value proposition creation and vetted introductions to key resellers in the region.

"Exclusive Networks continues to find new ways to deliver emerging technology innovation to partners around the world. We are proud to work with NightDragon as a fellow cyber specialist on the global stage, helping drive forward the next generation of cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy companies to their next phase of growth through go-to-market support and investment capital," said Jesper Trolle, CEO Exclusive Networks. "This alliance with NightDragon and its portfolio of late-stage scale-up vendors maps perfectly with our track record of helping to propel many such organizations to IPO with sustained market expansion. At the same time, it complements both our Ignition Technology 'launchpad' for early and mid stage start-up vendors alongside the continued strong focus we concentrate upon established late stage start-ups as they scale-out."

NightDragon's partnership with Exclusive is part of an expanding set of strategic relationships with leading go-to-market organizations under its business unit ND Go-to-Market. Existing go-to-market partnerships include Macnica Networks for Japan distribution, Ingram Micro for North America distribution and Carahsoft for the U.S. federal market. NightDragon plans to structure further partnerships to accelerate go-to-market and enable business operations for its companies around the world.

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

Ignition Technology is a security distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services. By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. More at www.ignition-technology.com.

Exclusive Networks is a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure helping to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future for all people and organisations. Our distinctive approach to distribution gives partners more opportunity and more customer relevance. Our specialism is their strength – equipping them to capitalise on rapidly evolving technologies and transformative business models.

The Exclusive Networks story is a global one with a services-first ideology at its core, harnessing innovation and disruption to deliver partner value. With offices in 40 countries and the ability to service customers in over 150 countries across five continents, Exclusive Networks has a unique 'local sale, global scale' model, combining the extreme focus and value of local independents with the scale and service delivery of a single worldwide distribution powerhouse. More at www.exclusive-networks.com

