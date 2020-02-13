Night Creams Market to Garner $11.4 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Efficient skin healing properties, advent of value-added multifunction night cream, and innovative packaging and marketing activities have boosted the growth of the global night cream market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Night Creams Market by Product Type (Moisturizing Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, and Skin Whitening Cream), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and E-commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global night creams industry accounted for $7.1 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Efficient skin healing properties, advent of value-added multifunction night cream, and innovative packaging and marketing activities have boosted the growth of the global night creams market. However, the rise of counterfeit cosmetics hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in revenue through online sales channels and an increase in demand for luxury skincare products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6325

Moisturizing cream segment held the largest share

The moisturizing cream segment dominated the global night creams market in 2018, accounted for more than half of the market, owing to a rise in awareness among customers regarding the availability of such creams that supply moisture to the dry parts of the face and keep the face hydrated. However, the skin whitening cream segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to a rise in R&D activities in the skin lightening products industry, availability of new products in the market, and improving the lifestyle of customers owing to increase in disposable income.

E-commerce segment to portray fastest growth

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in social media platforms, dramatic changes in the cosmetics industry, and establishment of online shopping portals for cosmetic products. However, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global night creams market, as they offer increased accessibility to consumers of several cosmetic brands.

North America held the lion's share

The global night creams market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in the establishment of beauty retailers and increased usages among millennials. However, the market across the LAMEA region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% through 2026, owing to rise in awareness and acceptance of halal cosmetics and an increase in consciousness of ingredients in products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6325

Major market players

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Estee Lauder Companies

Solstice Holding

L'Oreal S.A.

Clinique Laboratories

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Himalaya Global Holdings

VLCC Health Care

Beiersdorf AG

Guerlain

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Compression Stockings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Sheet Face Mask Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Anti-Acne Serum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Lip Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research