Nigeria's Country Night Illuminates the World Economic Forum with Cultural Splendor

Nigeria Reception at WEF 2024 showcased the best of Nigerian art, culture, and music.

ABUJA, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a dazzling celebration of art, culture, and music, Nigeria's Country Night took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 17th, 2024. The Nigeria Reception, held in Davos, Switzerland, showcased the nation's rich cultural heritage and creativity, offering a distinctive and exceptional experience for participants at the annual meeting.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima GCON, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON). Nigeria Reception at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024



Themed 'Exceptional Talent and Culture Loved By The World,' the Nigeria Reception diverged from the conventional World Economic Forum programming, providing a refreshing deviation that highlighted Nigeria's dynamic cultural identity.

Chef Sia, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef, treated guests to an exquisite selection of gourmet cuisine, offering a taste of Nigeria's culinary delights. DJ Obi, a former Guinness World Record holder for the longest-ever DJ set, filled the venue with an eclectic mix of tunes, keeping the dance floor alive with infectious energy.

Nigeria Reception follows the recently announced 'Destination 2030 Nigeria', a national strategy initiated by Nigeria's Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy to propel revenue growth in Nigeria's cultural and creative industries while showcasing Nigerian talent and cultural identity on a global scale. The event was in collaboration with Nigeria's Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Investment Ready

Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria's Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, underscored the strategic importance of the Nigeria Reception in promoting Nigeria's cultural heritage and unlocking the potential of the creative economy.

"The Art and Culture sector accounts for 2.3 million jobs, representing about 3.5% of the labor force in Nigeria," Minister Musawa stated. "We are actively seeking connections with global networks to expand local market dynamics, fostering growth and generating employment opportunities for our burgeoning creative community. Our long-term strategies for the creative industry are aimed at projecting a $100 billion contribution to the GDP by 2030."

Minister Musawa's vision emphasizes the transformative potential of cultivating the creative economy in Nigeria, positioning the nation as the global epicenter of cultural innovation and economic dynamism.

Distinguished Guests

The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima GCON, Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala GCON, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, amongst other dignitaries. Their attendance reinforced the global significance of Nigeria's cultural presentation at the World Economic Forum.

The spirited energy of Nigeria's Country Night defied the winter chill at the World Economic Forum, marking a significant milestone and portraying Nigeria as an open and vibrant nation, ready for global investment and collaboration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324848/Nigeria_culture_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324849/Nigeria_culture_2.jpg