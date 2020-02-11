Nigerian Start-up Is One Sip Closer to Share of $1M Chivas Venture Fund

Ifeoluwa Olatayo from Soupah wins local heat of the Chivas Venture 2020 and will now represent Nigeria at the $1m Global Final

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social enterprise, Soupah, is preparing to go head-to-head in a series of spirited pitches with 25 of the hottest start-ups from around the world. Ifeoluwa Olatayo and her business Soupah has won the Nigerian final of the Chivas Venture ; a global competition from leading blended Scotch whisky Chivas that gives away $1 million in no-strings funding every year to social businesses that blend profit and purpose to have a positive impact on the world.

Soupah tackles inefficiencies in the food supply chain in Nigeria by connecting small scale rural farmers with urban retailers. The innovative corporation engages in rooftop farms, fortified food processing and farm linkages for rural smallholders into urban markets.

"Soupah's mission is to change rural farming's relationship with urban retailers by tackling food supply chain inefficiencies. We're taking 'farm-to-fork' to the next level. Our team is so excited to be supporting local farmers and their communities. This year's Chivas Venture is the perfect opportunity to show the world what we've done so far and what's coming next." - Ifeoluwa Olatayo

Ifeoluwa Olatayo, founder of Soupah, will now embark on the journey of a lifetime that will put his business to the test on a global scale. In the run-up to the Global Final in June, the 26 social entrepreneurs will travel to London to take part in a three-day accelerator programme – providing exposure to experts and industry professionals, and a range of networking opportunities. The entrepreneurs will engage in one-on-one coaching sessions, taking their businesses to the next level and ensuring a pitch-perfect performance.

Last year's winner, Javier Larragoiti, founder of Mexico's Xilinat , said:

"Taking part in the Chivas Venture has been an unbelievable and life-changing experience for me and my business; to see all my years of hard work and belief in my product shared on a global scale was a dream come true. The competition has provided Xilinat with a global platform and the funding to change the course of the sugar industry forever…pretty sweet, right?"

Chivas believes in blending ambition with generosity and in using success to enrich the lives of others – a belief instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who shared their success with their local community as their business grew. Two centuries later, the Chivas Venture champions these values – to date, the competition has positively impacted over 2 million lives, thanks to the $5m that Chivas has awarded to social businesses around the world.

Just as Chivas champions the perfect blend of malt and grain whiskies in its Scotch, the Chivas Venture champions entrepreneurs who blend profit and purpose to have a positive impact on the world. Find out more about the Chivas Venture and why blending profit and purpose is better at Chivasventure.com .

Chivas Venture

The Chivas Venture gives away $1 million in no-strings funding every year to the hottest social startups from around the world. Since the competition first launched in 2014, over 8,000 social enterprises have applied for the chance to receive a share of the annual $1 million fund. To date, the competition has awarded $5m across 100 startups, who have positively impacted over 2 million lives around the world.

Last year at the Chivas Venture Global Final in Amsterdam, social startup Xilinat from Mexico was awarded the largest share of the fund, with founder Javier Larragoiti receiving $310,000 towards his sugar business that aims to change the sugar industry as we know it.

www.chivasventure.com

