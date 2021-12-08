Nigeria Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 218 Million by 2026 - Arizton

08 Dec, 2021, 21:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Nigeria data center market report.
Nigeria data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the period 2020−2026. Nigeria data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 11 existing and 9 upcoming facilities spread across 2 cities, including Lagos and Abuja.
Key Insights:
- Nigeria's public cloud market generates a revenue of around USD 400 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, with the SaaS segment leading the revenue growth.
- Africa Data Centres is a new entrant in Nigeria and is currently building a facility in Lagos, and Teraco Data Environments is another data center provider planning to enter the Nigeria market in the near future.
- Teraco Data Environments plans to build data center facilities in Nigeria during the forecast period with a power capacity of 1 MW to 4 MW.
- Nigeria's strategic location is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years.
- Microsoft has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch projects in the country aimed at promoting connectivity, upskilling citizens, and increasing digitalization.
- In Q1 2020, Actis, an investment firm, acquired a majority stake in Rack Centre, a Nigerian data center provider.
- Equiano, a submarine cable, deployed by Google, with landing points in Nigeria, South Africa, Namibia, and Portugal. The facility expects to be operational in H2 2021.
- The Nigeria Smart City Initiative (NSCI) was launched in Abuja, Nigeria. It will transform Nigerian major urban centers from traditional cities to modern, which will rely on the ICT application and other smart technologies.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Nigeria
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 11
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9
- Coverage: 2 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Nigeria
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/nigeria-data-center-market-investment-analysis
- Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM
- Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers
- 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment
- Increase in Digital Economy in Nigeria
Nigeria Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
- Lagos (No. of facilities: 10)
- Abuja (No. of facilities: 1)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/nigeria-data-center-market-investment-analysis
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Jupiter Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- CAP DC
- Edarat Group
- Future-tech
- Interkel
- JLB Atchitects
- NLE
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- 21st Century Technology
- Africa Data Centres, Galaxy Backbone
- MainOne (MDXi)
- Medallion Communications
- Rack Centre
- Teraco Data Environments
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Data Center Market in Africa - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Kenya Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article