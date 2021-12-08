Nigeria Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 218 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Nigeria data center market report.

Nigeria data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the period 2020−2026. Nigeria data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 11 existing and 9 upcoming facilities spread across 2 cities, including Lagos and Abuja.

Key Insights:

Nigeria's public cloud market generates a revenue of around USD 400 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2026, with the SaaS segment leading the revenue growth.

public cloud market generates a revenue of around in 2021 and is likely to reach by 2026, with the SaaS segment leading the revenue growth. Africa Data Centres is a new entrant in Nigeria and is currently building a facility in Lagos , and Teraco Data Environments is another data center provider planning to enter the Nigeria market in the near future.

and is currently building a facility in , and Teraco Data Environments is another data center provider planning to enter the market in the near future. Teraco Data Environments plans to build data center facilities in Nigeria during the forecast period with a power capacity of 1 MW to 4 MW.

during the forecast period with a power capacity of 1 MW to 4 MW. Nigeria's strategic location is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years.

strategic location is beneficial for the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power, which the country expects to harness in the coming years. Microsoft has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch projects in the country aimed at promoting connectivity, upskilling citizens, and increasing digitalization.

In Q1 2020, Actis, an investment firm, acquired a majority stake in Rack Centre, a Nigerian data center provider.

Equiano, a submarine cable, deployed by Google, with landing points in Nigeria , South Africa , Namibia , and Portugal . The facility expects to be operational in H2 2021.

, , , and . The facility expects to be operational in H2 2021. The Nigeria Smart City Initiative (NSCI) was launched in Abuja, Nigeria . It will transform Nigerian major urban centers from traditional cities to modern, which will rely on the ICT application and other smart technologies.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Nigeria

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9



Coverage: 2 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Nigeria

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 7 construction service providers, 11 support infrastructure providers, and 7 data center investors

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Physical Security



DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

Increase in Digital Economy in Nigeria

Nigeria Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region ( White Floor Area and Power Capacity )

White and Power Capacity Lagos (No. of facilities: 10)

(No. of facilities: 10)

Abuja (No. of facilities: 1)

(No. of facilities: 1) List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Jupiter Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

CAP DC

Edarat Group

Future-tech

Interkel

JLB Atchitects

NLE

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technology

Africa Data Centres, Galaxy Backbone

MainOne (MDXi)

Medallion Communications

Rack Centre

Teraco Data Environments

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

