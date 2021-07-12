Nifty's Launches With Warner Bros. Partnership, Introducing NFTs For Space Jam: A New Legacy - One Of The First Large-Scale NFT Projects For A Major Motion Picture

Leading Innovators in Technology, Art and Entertainment invest $10 MM in Nifty's seed round, including Samsung Next, Palm NFT Studio, HENI, Coinbase Ventures, Topps, Forerunner Ventures, Dapper Labs, A&T Capital, and BBTV Holdings

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nifty's, Inc. today announced the official launch of Niftys.com, the first social NFT platform dedicated to bringing digital collectibles to mainstream audiences. The new venture also announced a groundbreaking partnership with Warner Bros. that introduces a collection of limited-edition NFTs featuring characters from the upcoming live-action/animated film Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring basketball champion and global icon LeBron James alongside the beloved Looney Tunes. This is one of the first major motion pictures to employ the burgeoning digital collectible technology and sets a precedent for the use of NFTs by leading global brands, artists and creators to deeply engage with their most passionate fans. The launch comes just 4 days ahead of the film's July 16 U.S. release in theaters and on HBO Max; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from release.

The robust Nifty's platform enables visitors to enjoy a seamless experience that is easy and intuitive to navigate – even for tech novices. The emphasis on accessibility is rooted in Nifty's belief that digital collectibles should be available for everyone to discover, share and enjoy and that technological and economic barriers to engagement should be eliminated.

"We are excited to partner with Nifty's on this new way for our audiences to engage with their favorite characters, connect with other fans and enjoy our movies on and off the screen," said Pam Lifford, President of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences. "Space Jam: A New Legacy is fun for everyone and it was important to us to give audiences new and exciting ways to celebrate their fandom."

Warner Bros. will award one limited-edition NFT to each individual who registers on Nifty's and visits the Space Jam: A New Legacy gallery to claim it, while supplies last. Fans have the chance to earn a second NFT by sharing a social media post about the collection. The series will feature James and eight characters from the Looney Tunes "Tune Squad." The digital collectibles will include two-dimensional and three-dimensional versions with five levels of rarity. Awards will be randomized and include all levels of rarity, including a chance to receive one of the ten legendary versions of each. Collectors will be able to purchase additional NFTs individually for only $2.99, with a randomized assignment of character and rarity.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy NFTs were developed with the creative capabilities and advanced blockchain technology of Palm NFT Studio, a dramatically more efficient way to mint NFTs that reduces energy consumption by 99%. For a limited time, transaction fees for Space Jam: A New Legacy NFTs will be sponsored by Palm, meaning the awarded NFTs will be entirely free for those who earn and claim them.

"The speed and strength of our platform's development is a testament to the incredible talent of our team and was made possible by a group of investors who have given us the resources to accomplish our goals," said Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty's. "We are thrilled to introduce Nifty's to the world with exciting content from Warner Bros. and to launch our community as an inviting home base for new and experienced explorers of the NFT universe."

With the support of leading investors in technology, entertainment and collectibles, the company has raised a $10 million seed round. Several pre-seed investors increased their allocations, including Polychain Capital, Ethereal Ventures, Liberty City Ventures, and Draper Dragon Fund, and were joined by new supporters including Coinbase Ventures, Dapper Labs, Topps, Polaroid, Quiet Capital, Forerunner Ventures, Samsung Next, A&T Capital, and BBTV Holdings Inc.

Visitors to the site will be able to enjoy work by their favorite creators and discover new treasures in a vast collection of millions of pieces curated through a blend of proprietary technology and social playlists.

"Our business strives to shape the future by identifying the technologies, trends, and ideas that matter," said David Lee, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Head of Samsung Next. "What Nifty's has developed in such a short time deeply impressed us, and we cannot wait to see how they shape the future of NFT engagement."

Nifty's curated galleries are now open and free to visit at www.niftys.com. Join today to create your own, and follow @niftys on Twitter & Instagram.

About Nifty's, Inc.

Nifty's, Inc., based in Miami, is the first social NFT platform to bring together premium publishers, brands and creators with collectors, curators and the communities of fans that will emerge around them. Offering an easy-to-use interface, the innovative platform allows users to create, collect, discover, and curate the most important digital art and other collectibles from across the scattered NFT universe. Leveraging advanced blockchain technology, Nifty's provides partners with a premium, powerful, flexible and safe platform to launch their NFTs.

About Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment across all current and emerging media and platforms. A WarnerMedia company, the Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital distribution, animation, comic books, video games, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting.

