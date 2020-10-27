Nielsen's Global Consumer Business Reinvents Itself For The Future Of Consumer Intelligence

"Unveiling our new brand is one of many actions we are taking as part of our blueprint for modernizing our client experience, while continuing to be the global leader in delivering complete consumer intelligence," said David Rawlinson, CEO of Nielsen's Global Consumer Business. "We are creating a bolder, more forward-thinking company that will allow us to share our unparalleled expertise, which is rooted in our pursuit of the most comprehensive data sets and commitment to measuring every transaction equally. Our new name and brand represents our continued dedication to these ideals, while bringing to light the intelligence behind our technology, platforms, and predictive capabilities."

Recognized as the world's prevailing data authority for nearly 100 years, NielsenIQ will move forward with an unwavering mission to deliver the complete truth and provide solutions oriented around client needs. NielsenIQ will honor its legacy while embracing the evolution of its business and disruption of the consumer packaged goods industry.

"NielsenIQ is embarking on a journey to drive sustained growth and optimize performance for our clients," said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer of Nielsen's Global Consumer Business. "We are excited to launch a complete brand experience that will accelerate our company's growth by expanding our footprint across the entire digital landscape, including our products, solutions, and platform. Our brand represents transformative thinking -- inspired by our data and technology -- that allows our clients to make faster and more confident decisions leading to successful outcomes."

"We are on an exciting journey to meet the unique needs of our clients," said Rawlinson. "The Nielsen brand—with a nearly century-old legacy—is recognized throughout the world. Our new brand reinforces our commitment to deliver the accuracy our clients depend on to make critical decisions confidently, coupled with a name and design that doesn't lose sight of our heritage."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.

Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 90 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

