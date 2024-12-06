NICKELODEON AND VSTAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP ANNOUNCE UK TOUR OF PAW PATROL LIVE! "THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE" TO SET SAIL SUMMER 2025

The Pack is Back with an Exciting Interactive Show

– Tickets on Sale Thursday, December 12

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All paws on deck! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure." This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series, PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack live on stages across the UK beginning June 2025. Sign up at PAWPatrolLive.co.uk for exclusive deals and to be the first to know when tickets for the 35 performances across the country are available.

All paws on deck! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" live on stages across the UK beginning June 2025. PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" to set sail summer 2025 across the UK!

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. This highly interactive performance invites audiences to join the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie, and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete their mission. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 6 million people worldwide, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is back and on a roll to the following cities:

City/Venue Date Time Aberdeen: P&J Live Saturday 21st June 10.45am / 2.00pm Newcastle: Utilita Arena Saturday 28th June 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm Hull: Connexin Live Sunday 29th June 2.00pm/5.15pm London: The OVO Arena, Wembley Saturday 5th July 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm Sunday 6th July 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm Brighton: Brighton Centre Sunday 13th July 2.00pm / 5.15pm Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena Saturday 19th July 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm Manchester: AO Arena Sunday 20th July 2.00pm / 5.15pm Belfast: SSE Arena Saturday 26th July 2.00pm / 5.15pm Glasgow: SEC Armadillo Friday 1st August 5.15pm Saturday 2nd August 2.00pm / 5.15pm Sunday 3rd August 10.45am / 2.00pm Leeds: First Direct Arena Saturday 9th August 10.45am/ 2.00pm/ 5.15pm Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena Sunday 10th August 2.00pm / 5.15pm Birmingham: Utilita Arena Saturday 16th August 10.45am/ 2.00pm / 5.15pm

Tickets: Tickets start at £20. Sign up at PAWPatrolLive.co.uk to be the first to know when tickets are available to purchase. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @pawpatrollive, and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

About VStar Entertainment Group

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries. For more information, visit vstarentertainment.com .

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, Broadway musicals, touring shows, and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and stage shows including Mean Girls The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, and the family touring hit PAW Patrol Live!

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573834/VStar_Entertainment_Group_NICKELODEON_AND_VSTAR_ENTERTAINMENT_GR.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573833/VStar_Entertainment_Group_NICKELODEON_AND_VSTAR_ENTERTAINMENT_GR.jpg