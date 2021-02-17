Nickel Rock Resources Announces its New US-based Corporate Advisor and Exclusive Investment Banker, Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company" or "Nickel Rock") TSXV: NICL, OTCQB: NIKLF is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exclusive Corporate Advisory and Investment Banking Agreement with Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. ("Network One") effective February 9, 2021. Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is an experienced and independent, full-service securities firm headquartered out of Red Bank, New Jersey. Network One provides capital raising, market making, M&A, and corporate advisory services, in addition to traditional retail and institutional brokerage services to its clients in North America, Asia, Australia and the UK.

Network One has been retained by the Company to act as its exclusive investment banker and corporate advisor with respect to the development of the Company's US corporate strategy, the selection of future Company board members, the structure of future US private placements, (including due diligence processes and investor verification services) and to assist the Company with an overall up-listing strategy to the NYSE or NASDAQ.

Mr. Robert Setter, President & CEO of Nickel Rock, states "Having a well-respected and trusted corporate advisor closely working with us as we grow our company is essential to unlocking long term shareholder benefit. Network One has successfully helped many companies such as ours and we look forward to working with their team of professionals as we grow. Nickel Rock has always had its sights set on a NYSE or NASDAQ listing in the US, and Network One is a step in the right direction to developing the resources to make this happen."

Mr. Edward Cabrera, Network One's Managing Director adds "We have been following Nickel Rock Resources for quite some time including the senior management team and its mineral exploration properties. Nickel Rock is a great example of a rapidly growing company looking to contribute to the green energy industry/ electric vehicle market with its nickel and lithium properties. We believe that with the right guidance and support, Nickel Rock could be a significant player in this market."

About Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. is a full-service broker/dealer. Its clients include high net worth individuals from many countries, institutional investors, managed pension funds and hedge funds. Network 1 is committed to servicing each client on a personal level to help meet their individual financial goals. We believe that this commitment strengthens client relationships and, in turn, creates long-term associations.

Network One's investment banking team has more than 100 years of combined experience, and provides services including Private Placements, PIPEs, Initial and Secondary Public Offerings, Bridge Financing, Merger and Acquisition assistance, market making and the ability to assist with up-listing to national exchanges. Network 1 is committed to being a long-term, trusted advisors for its clients.

Network One is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC").

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Nickel Rock Resources is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a highly focused effort on exploration for high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

Lithium Project

The Clayton Valley Project is an early-stage lithium brine prospect in Esmeralda county, Nevada. A total of 77 placer claims covering about 640 hectares (1,500 acres) were staked over the western side of the Clayton Valley playa. The property position covers an inferred graben bounded by the Silver Peak range front on the west and Goat Island on the east. The exploration concept is the graben is a subbasin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines within the greater system.

Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometers northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.

The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt and chromium. Nickel-cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The company is planning detailed exploration for the upcoming exploration season. The acquisition of the Hard Nickel group and the Nickel 100 claims are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Lithium projects

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

